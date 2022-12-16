PJ Phelan: Why the EU must relax rules on GMO to help us reduce pesticide use

Christmas is a good time to plan your business into next year. 2022 was good financially for many farmers but costs have escalated, making us more reliant on strong produce prices.

Regulations have got stricter and the prospects are that they will become even more restrictive.

The very least we will have to achieve is a 50pc reduction in pesticide usage by 2030.

Technology such as precision agriculture can optimise pesticide usage, but farmers need substantial research and industry supports to enable them to continue to produce food to meet growing demands.

Our whole way of thinking must change to meet the reduction requirements.

Varietal selection will have to place more emphasis on disease resistance characteristics than on yield potential.

Perhaps that approach could lead to 20pc reductions in yields, necessitating 20pc more land in cereals to maintain current production levels.

While European consumers apparently want the reduction in pesticide usage, they are also set against the use of GMO and the more benign CRISPR technologies.

So farmers are being denied the tools to produce disease-resistant varieties in a shorter time frame and at less cost than conventional breeding.

The first simple step to allow substantial advance is to permit European agriculture access to the technologies that our American competitors have.

If there are fears that allowing GMOs will give even more power to multinationals, that is something to be addressed by our regulators.

Another big issue is the continuing deterioration in water quality. We have plenty of regulations and enforcement but are failing to get the balance right.

Dairy farmers are reacting by looking to increase their land base and pushing tillage and beef farmers off land they traditionally farmed.

The regulations allow dairy farmers to feed as much concentrates — produced with fertiliser bought by tillage farmers — as they wish and to return all the slurry produced by their animals back on to their lands, regardless of their soil phosphorous (P) status.

Certainly, that is not a sustainable practice and does nothing to get the farm P status in balance.

The revised Nitrate Regulations require that from January 1, P can only be applied to tillage lands where there is a valid soil analysis test showing that there is a P requirement on the lands; the same is the case for all livestock farmers where the organic nitrogen (N) production is greater than 130kg.

The new fertiliser register comes in the same day, so farmers who do not comply will be identified.

Slurry/FYM must not be imported unless you have a nutrient management plan showing a P requirement. There will be huge pressure on soil laboratories next spring, so the sooner you get soil samples taken and submitted the better.

Tillage farmers who rely on rented land will have to take a serious look at how their business is structured and pay particular attention to their machinery strategy.

The financial viability of machinery purchase brings a commitment to maintaining a specific land area.

If that is at risk it may be more advisable to look to a contractor , short-term rental or teaming up with a neighbour. Availability of skilled labour is an increasing problem and has to be factored into all plans.

PJ Phelan is a tillage advisor based in Tipperary; he is a member of the ACA and ITCA