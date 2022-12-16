Farming

Farming

PJ Phelan: Why the EU must relax rules on GMO to help us reduce pesticide use

GMO and the more benign CRISPR technologies would help us produce disease-resistant varieties in a shorter time frame and at less cost than conventional breeding

Valuable tool: 'The first simple step to allow substantial advance is to permit European agriculture access to the technologies that our American competitors have'. Photo: Getty Expand

Valuable tool: 'The first simple step to allow substantial advance is to permit European agriculture access to the technologies that our American competitors have'. Photo: Getty

PJ Phelan

Christmas is a good time to plan your business into next year. 2022 was good financially for many farmers but costs have escalated, making us more reliant on strong produce prices.

Regulations have got stricter and the prospects are that they will become even more restrictive.

