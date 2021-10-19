Farming

Farming

PJ Phelan: Tips for navigating the minefield of aphid control to prevent BYDV

Battle for control: Aphids are developing resistance to active ingredients - which kill beneficial organisms that naturally do the aphid control work for us. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

PJ Phelan

Life would be very easy if each decision was only influenced by one factor, but for the tillage farmer it is very much a case of “damned if you do and damned if you don’t”.

Prevention of BYDV certainly falls in that category. Two years ago the advice was very strong to delay sowing until mid-October.

Most farmers did so, but got buckets of rain and failed to sow until November into wet/marginal soil conditions and ended up with marginal yields.

