PJ Phelan: Tips for navigating the minefield of aphid control to prevent BYDV

Life would be very easy if each decision was only influenced by one factor, but for the tillage farmer it is very much a case of “damned if you do and damned if you don’t”.

Prevention of BYDV certainly falls in that category. Two years ago the advice was very strong to delay sowing until mid-October.

Most farmers did so, but got buckets of rain and failed to sow until November into wet/marginal soil conditions and ended up with marginal yields.

Those that sowed early got good yields and no BYDV as soils were saturated with water and aphids drowned. Rain, creating saturated soils, is probably the best control of aphids.

This year we have increased sowing of winter barley, with a lot of early sowings and now have crops at and beyond the 2- 3 leaf stage, at which the first insecticide for BYDV is recommended by Teagasc.

Those that sowed the BYDV-tolerant Joyou or Sensation can be reasonably confident that they do not need to apply an insecticide, but those who sowed other varieties must carry out a risk assessment.

Insecticide use was promoted by the fear that you could have up to 60pc yield reduction with BYDV infection. However, UK research is showing that the average yield reduction on farm is only 2pc; it is most unlikely that the average yield reduction here is any greater here.

There are three major problems with insecticide use:

■ Regulatory control has reduced the range of active ingredients, and label requirements leave no flexibility for anything out of the ordinary.

■ Insecticide use kills natural aphid predators such as ladybirds. This means that control of the aphids, which may carry the virus, is now totally reliant on the efficacy of the insecticide, which may kill all the aphids present in the field at the time of application but will do nothing to stop those that come in the wind a week later.

Hence the need for a second and perhaps third application.

■ Repeated use of pyrethroid aphicides with different brand names but the same active ingredient has resulted in resistance among the aphid population.

That means that this year an insecticide may give little or no control of aphids but will kill the natural predators, which were working to your benefit.

Application of an aphicide in October, on early-sown crops, makes a November application critically important as all natural predators — most of which have to walk into the field, and are not wind-blown like aphids — will have been killed.

We do have a newer insecticide, Transform, which has a different mode of action to the pyrethroids, and may help with the resistance battle; it also claims it does not present an unacceptable risk to predators.

However it’s winter use period is gs 12-21, November to January and there is a recommendation that it be used in sequence with other aphicides.

Your risk assessment and control strategy will be largely dependent on your husbandry, varieties, sowing dates and location.

Early-sown crops following ley or very grassy stubbles are most at risk with greater risk if sown in mild areas: coastal areas or river valleys. Crops in such conditions will most likely have to get a pyrethroid soon followed up with Transform in November.

Regular crop inspections should take place and the pyrethroid application delayed until such time as aphids are found.

Inspections should take place in the evening under calm conditions. You are most likely to find aphids in sheltered areas close to hedgerows (where most of the natural predators will also be found).

I do not expect that there will be any benefit in using two pyrethroids.

Crops being sown at the moment are relatively safe: they are likely to emerge before aphid migration is finished and in most cases may not justify aphicide application.

Information from Teagasc’s new 12m-high monitoring stations may help with the decision but unless there is a serious attempt at assessing natural predators, it will be of limited use.

In recent years we had a report from a research body on their suction sample counts of aphids and even of picking up a sandwich, but no attempt at counting natural predators.

Going forward we need focused research to meet escalating challenges and not defences of previous research.

PJ Phelan is a tillage advisor based in Tipperary; he is a member of the ACA and ITCA