PJ Phelan: Spreading slurry is a win-win for tillage farmers and the environment

Exporting slurry from dairy farms to tillage farms could solve a lot of problems

Solution: Spreading slurry

PJ Phelan

Dutch and Belgian farmers have been out in force, protesting against restrictions requiring reduced livestock and fertiliser use. They have been told that to improve air, water and soil quality, not all farmers can continue their business.

Here in Ireland in areas where there is a significant amount of dairying, tillage farmers are struggling to maintain their rented lands despite the likes of the Tillage Incentive Scheme, the Straw Incorporation Measure and the Protein Aid Scheme.

