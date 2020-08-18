PJ Phelan: Put crop rotations top of the priority list

Loading up: Ciaran Horgan driving a Fendt 724 and using a Heath Superchaser Extra for Michael Kiernan plant hire, as he loads rape straw on Michael McGuinness farm in Piercetown, Co. Meath. Photo: Damien Eagers

Harvest 2020 is proving, yet again, that we need organic fertilisers and good rotations to produce satisfactory yields on our older tillage soils.

Fresh land, which is almost impossible to get, has outperformed other lands by 1t/ac. The present stop-start harvest gives you plenty of time to order slurry from that farmer you know will be ringing you, coming up to the deadline of October 15 to take slurry - too late for you, but time enough for him.

Crop rotations need more planning and must be pushed up higher on the priority list. Winter barley has performed consistently for the past number of years at the expense of break crops.

It had also been sown successfully on lands that would once have been considered marginal for it.

Last autumn, faced with the loss of the neonicotinoid seed dressings, farmers were advised to delay sowings.

Those that did not sow early failed to get winter barley sown due to wet weather or sowed into poor soil conditions, resulting in poor yields

Those that sowed early established good virus-free crops and achieved excellent yields.

I consider that the low level of virus this year is largely down to the wet autumn and early spring. Aphids are not very good at surviving wet weather or wet soils.

Farmers will be faced with the same dilemma this year: early sowing and a high virus risk versus late sowing and the potential failure to establish crops.

Areas of the country that do not traditionally have barley yellow dwarf virus (BYDV) problems and, indeed, farmers that had not been using insecticides for BYDV prevention should be relatively safe to sow early.

It is likely that they have high natural predator numbers which will manage the aphids.

Farmers in high-risk areas and who have used lots of insecticides in the past must adopt a more cautious approach to sowing winter barley. I would suggest the following steps:

■ Reduce the area sown to winter barley and replace it with either oilseed rape or beans.

■ Sow a variety with tolerance to BYDV, such as Joyau

■ Sow a reduced area early and delay the main sowing until after mid-October.

Our poorer winter barley yields this year generally came from low organic matter and coarse textured soils that suffered from drought in May.

Winter wheat

Many of those had also been sown late in less-than-ideal conditions.

Take-all was a problem in many of the continuous winter barleys. Foliar disease levels were present in most crops so, with the benefit of hindsight, fungicide programmes need not have been as robust.

Winter wheat is yielding well to very well so far. As wheat is generally sown on heavier soils and after a break crop, it did not have the same moisture constraints as barley. For those interested in BYDV-resistant wheat, Wolverine may be the answer.

Wheat has come through a lot of threats from septoria, and for a while it looked as if we would not be able to continue to grow it.

However, the newer chemistries, though expensive, give potential for the future.

Be careful in selecting varieties in rust-prone areas. Perhaps avoid Bennington and JB Diego.

Winter oats performed well with yields ranging from 3-4.2 t/ac. Don't overdo seeding rates and sow a little deeper to minimise frost kill. It likes wetter years, but rain close to harvest ruins its colour. It functions well as a break crop.

A continuous rotation of oats followed by wheat can work well on reasonably heave land.

Many farmers have catch crops sown already.

Brassicas including commercial oilseed rape are prone to flea beetle damage up to the 4-6 leaf stage.

Flea beetle attach is most likely on a warm day with bright sunshine during which a good crop can be decimated in 24 hours.

Move fast with an approved insecticide or all can be lost.

Oilseed rape

Oilseed rape, which I believe should be central to most growers' rotations, may be sown from now until early September.

New growers are generally advised to grow a dwarf variety. Crops generally benefit from a little nitrogen and phosphorus in the seedbed. Crops should be rolled after sowing and a pre or early post emergence herbicide applied.

Volunteer cereals or grass weeds should be controlled before going into the winter. Select heavier soil types which will be suitable for wheat the following year.

Finally, for those of you that are a little more adventurous, there will be some winter rye seed available this year. Make sure you have a market before you sow.

