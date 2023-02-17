PJ Phelan: Price difference and environmental benefits make urea attractive

We are now into the latter part of February, and everyone is standing in the wings and no fertiliser bought. Importers, merchants, and farmers are all waiting for fertiliser prices to drop.

The situation is now getting critical for tillage crops. Last year produced high yields with relatively low fertiliser applications. That left land with lower fertility levels and with an increased reliance this year on early application of N, P and K for winter crops and seedbed application for spring crops.

Check your soil analysis results for all land and ensure that where nutrient levels are marginal that you order and apply adequate fertiliser. With a fertiliser compound currently costing €880/t and applied at 200kg/ac, it will take a price reduction of €580 to compensate you for a yield reduction of 0.5t/ac (based on grain at €240/t). Land with higher fertility levels and after break or cover crops should be able to wait a little longer but don’t delay too long, giving crops less chance to respond to fertiliser application.

The current price differential of €1/kg and environmental benefits between urea and nitrate products makes urea very attractive. The use of protected urea adds €0.11 per kg over the price of granular urea. For that you get a product that is less prone to ammonia losses , resulting in more efficient nitrogen utilisation. Good value for money.

As soil temperatures rise, you get better value from nitrogen applications. Urea should be applied to land when you find that when you kneel in the field, your knees feel moisture; however, if they get wet it is too wet to apply urea or indeed any form of nitrogen. It would be lovely to have a light mist of rain when applying urea, light rain within the next few days and the occasional shower over the next 20-day period. Efficient use of granular urea in winter cereals requires that you have a good crop canopy — not present in most fields yet — at application. ​

Incorporation of urea into the seedbed has been found to be a very efficient means of getting good nitrogen utilisation as gaseous losses are minimised.

Calibration of fertiliser spreaders is important with all fertilisers and particularly with urea. Urea granules are lighter and it can be difficult to spread to 24m.

​While your spreader manual will give recommended settings, it is important to do a tray test and to retest if using different batches or indeed spreading under differing weather conditions.

As this may well be your first application this year, make sure that the vanes on disc spreaders are not excessively worn — replacement of a set of vanes will cost an awful lot less than the yield loss caused be poorly-placed fertilisers.

Application of liquid fertiliser has been used on and off over the past 40 years with an increase in interest in more recent years with better formulations and reduced corrosion. It gives excellent placement and allows for application in windy conditions where granular application should not be considered.

From a mechanisation perspective, it allows you to do all your fungicide and fertiliser applications with the same sprayer. On field boundaries, it allows you to spread accurately right up to your buffer-zone limit without any risk of fertiliser ending up in hedgerows, watercourses or drains.

Liquid application of fertiliser merits serious consideration by any farmer who has small fields or surface water drains as the last 1m width will get the same amount of fertiliser as a 1m width any place else in the field.

Finally, the EPA has produced maps to identify Pollution Impact Potential for Nitrogen and Phosphorus and identifies pathways — see gis.epa.ie/epamaps/water. The maps will show you which fields are most at risk to losses of nitrogen and/or phosphorus and can be the first step to helping you to keep fertiliser you apply on your land.

So, if you are still standing on the wings, make sure that you have a plan and that you will get the fertiliser you want when your crops need it.​

PJ Phelan is a tillage advisor based in Tipperary; he is a member of the ACA and ITCA