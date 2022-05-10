PJ Phelan: Pause and think before you spray aphids — there may be better ways to control BYDV

Evidence of BYDV infection — small stunted areas of yellow foliage, most of which are less than a metre in diameter — has brought numerous recent queries from farmers.

Unfortunately, there are no easy answers around BYDV management in spring crops, and every agronomist/farmer will have to assess risk before deciding on the best course of action.

The simple solution of spraying to kill the aphids that transmit the virus may be very effective or may be a disaster.

The problem is that there is resistance by aphids to the pyrethroid insecticides, which also kill their natural predators — ground beetles, aphids, spiders.

In the worst-case scenario, the result of application will be that all the predators are killed, and few of the aphids.

Even if the aphids are killed, the insect-free fields will be repopulated with aphids more quickly than by their predators.

The aphids are blown in by wind, while most of the predators have to walk in. Also, the aphids reproduce much faster than most of their predators.

Sulforaflor’s newer chemistry, and its different mode of action, may provide the answer in the short term, but increased usage is likely to lead to resistance problems.

Use of it should be only once per season, alternated with products with other modes of action, always applied at full rate and as part of an integrated pest management programme.

Risk of BYDV infection depends on geographic area, farmer management practices, recent weather and perhaps historic usage of aphicides.

I have clients in the midlands who have never used an aphicide and have had no issue with BYDV.

In southern and north-eastern coastal counties, farmers have seen severe yield reductions and use an insecticide on most crops, unless they have been able to use cultural controls.

The most important of these is sowing date. For spring cereals, March-sown crops are at least risk while late April/early May are very high risk.

March-sown crops have good ground cover when aphids are migrating, whereas late-sown and unevenly established crops have bare soil exposed on which aphids are most likely to become established.

Minimum tillage crops are also less likely to have BYDV. Sheltered fields are more likely to have an issue with aphid establishment and BYDV — grassy field margins with flowering weeds provide a great habitat for natural predators.

Heavy rain after aphid migration is probably as effective as insecticide application. Aphids shelter under soil clods or air spaces in soil, so when spaces become filled with rain, they drown, while many predators survive.

Decisions to spray aphids on spring crops this year must be taken following crop inspections finding a minimum of 5-10 aphids per 100 plants, a history of BYDV in the area, later-sown crops and results from the Teagasc suction tower monitoring.

The best decision in many cases will be not to spray.

The tillage incentive scheme has resulted in extra grassland being ploughed this year for crops. A short interval between ploughing or grass desiccation and crop sowing has always been associated with increased BYDV infections.

Such crops should receive an aphicide at the 3-5-leaf stage particularly if sown since mid-April. Crops sown after grassland should also be monitored for leatherjacket and if present rolled with a heavy roller — the slower you travel, the more effective the rolling will be.

Potassium deficiency is evident in some of the crops after grass, particularly where the lands have been used for cutting silage/hay. Crops are showing widespread areas of yellow leaves.

As soon as K deficiency is identified, apply 50-100kg of muriate of potash per acre.

PJ Phelan is a tillage advisor based in Tipperary; he is a member of the ACA and ITCA