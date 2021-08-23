Farming

PJ Phelan: Now is the time to place your seed orders and decide on rotation

Time to plan: Get oilseed rape or winter beans into your cropping programme Photo: Roger Jones

Time to plan: Get oilseed rape or winter beans into your cropping programme Photo: Roger Jones

PJ Phelan

The 2021 harvest is far from over, but there two other key things you need to do at this time.

1. Place seed orders for 2022 if you do not want to end up taking what your merchant has left in store in October/November.

2. Decide on rotation to reduce fungicide costs and increase yield. Get either oilseed rape or winter beans into your cropping programme.

