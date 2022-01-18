PJ Phelan: Look after the bugs in your soil — and they will look after your crops

Brimming with life: The bugs in the soil determine its ability to release all the nutrients for plant growth. Photo: Deposit

High fertiliser costs are pushing us to rethink our management. Unless grain prices increase significantly, the systems we operate will not remain viable.

So how do we maintain or improve soil fertility while reducing our reliance on chemical fertiliser?

Organic farming is one option where the exposure to high fertiliser costs is almost eliminated. Its viability relies on a price premium for produce, and on getting a lot of simple things right — easier said than done.

The successful organic farmer is far more conscious of soil health and focuses on organic matter, crop rotation, cover crops and the use of organic manures.

In 2009 the Single Payment Scheme required that all lands in continuous tillage be analysed for organic matter. Where levels were found to be <3.4pc, farmers were required to put a remedial action programme in place.

Much of the data collected at that time is now long forgotten. It would be a useful exercise now for farmers to retrieve that data, resample the same fields, analyse for organic matter, view trends and amend management in accordance with findings.

Soil is not simply sand, silt, clay and organic matter. It is a home for bugs, which determine the ability of soils to release all the nutrients for plant growth.

It is the farmer’s job to ensure that the soil is a suitable home for bugs who recycle and reconfigure nutrients, and manufacture a range of vitamins, amino acids and other substances that are essential for plants.

They also produce substances that bind soil particles together to form soil structure.

The soil bugs/organisms can be divided into four different groups.

Bacteria

Every gramme of soil contains billions of bacteria. Some bacteria fix nitrogen from the atmosphere.

The most efficient bacteria at fixing nitrogen are the rhizobium bacteria which live in the roots of legumes such as peas, beans and clover.

But if there is not enough oxygen in the soil, the reverse can happen; more than 50pc of nitrogen in soil can be lost due to saturation with water.

Other bacteria (decomposers) feed on organic material in soil and make the nutrients available.

There is a further group of bacteria that produce natural antibiotics which regulate bacterial growth and prevent it from growing out of control.

Soils must be managed to provide adequate aeration and a neutral to alkaline pH for beneficial bacteria.

Fungi

Soil fungi are beneficial in breaking down woody material. They increase water and nutrient availability to plants.

Algae

These are often found in areas of bare soil that are nutrient rich. They fix nitrogen and help bind soil particles together.

Read More

Worms

The presence of earthworms is a barometer by which soil health can be judged. The more earthworms, the healthier the soil.

Earthworms transport nutrients within the soil, and their burrows improve soil drainage.

Ploughing and cultivations destroy their burrows and buries their food.

So while the discussion on soil fertility focuses on pH and nutrients, our real emphasis should be on how to manage land so that soil organisms will thrive, and thereby enable plants to extract their nutrition.

PJ Phelan is a tillage advisor based in Tipperary; he is a member of the ACA and ITCA