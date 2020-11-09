PJ Phelan: It’s time for us all to help the humble worm — our future depends on them

Earthworms are vital for our crops

Our crops — and our survival — depend on earthworm activity. The number of earthworms in your soil determines crop yields.

Yet few farmers have ever considered means of increasing earthworm numbers, or how their activities impact on earthworms.

Many modern practices are not good for earthworms, and earthworms are now also faced with risk from climate change.

It is time for us to help.

Earthworms can be divided into four groupings:

Composters are red and stripy and are found in heaps of manure and under cow dung. They feed on organic material and rarely consume soil.

are red and stripy and are found in heaps of manure and under cow dung. They feed on organic material and rarely consume soil. Epigeics are also red and live on the soil surface under leaves and rotting timber. They feed on organic material.

Endogenics are generally grey, green or pink, rarely come to the surface and travel horizontally in soil.

Anecics are large, dark red to black and travel vertically in soil. They come to the surface at night and carry dead organic material down into the soil.

What do earthworms do?

Earthworms create the soil conditions that enable a wide range of soil bacteria and fungi to thrive.

They are the key component for the decomposition of organic matter.

They improve soil structure by providing, through their burrowing, channels in the soil and they transport organic material from the surface down to as much as a metre deep.

Read More

Earthworms increase the mineralisation of nitrogen through their enhancement of other soil micro-organisms. In breaking up organic matter, earthworms increase soil porosity and increase the water holding capacity of soils.

Earthworm consume organic material and their excreta (casts) concentrate the nutrients, including nitrogen, phosphate, potassium and calcium from the material they have consumed.

Worm casts are much higher in organic matter and nutrients than in the soil through which they are travelling, containing up to five times more nitrogen, seven times more phosphorus and 1000 times more beneficial bacteria.

In addition, and similar to digestate from anaerobic digestion, the nutrients are more readily available for plant growth after passing through the earthworm.

Earthworms play a key role in the movement of chemical phosphorus (P) applications to land, enriching the soil into the plant rooting zone.

How can you increase earthworm activity — and your crop yield?

Survey and record presence

Dig holes (25cm wide, 25cm long and 20cm deep) with as little soil disturbance as possible.

Place the soil on a sheet, break up the soil with yours hands and count the earthworms.

Read More

Ideally this should be done every year in March/April and/or in September/October.

Provide food

Chopped straw, cover crops and applications of compost, farmyard manure or animal slurry will enhance food supply during the winter.

Soil management

Maintain or improve drainage; avoid driving on land when soils are wet. Even shallow surface compaction can prevent anecics coming to the surface.

Correct soil pH to between 6 and 7 — the ideal for both earthworms and crops. Land used for zero grazing should be monitored carefully.

Minimise soil disturbance. Every time you plough, till or indeed drive on soil you damage habitats and may kill earthworms.

Ploughing and excessive cultivations are very destructive as they bury food and destroy all earthworm channels .

Online Editors