PJ Phelan: How you can reduce your reliance on chemical fertiliser – without converting to organic

Fertiliser prices have driven our arable crop budgets mad. With fertiliser predicted to cost over €400/ac to grow winter wheat and almost €300/ac to grow spring barley, it is time to say stop.

We survived this year with grain making €310+/t. There is no guarantee of a repeat next year. You can play ‘wait and see’ but if it goes wrong, it could put you out of business.

An extreme measure is to go organic and use little or no bag fertiliser. You will take a big hit on yield

and you will have to look for premium markets for grain and tolerate ‘dirtier’ crops. Management skills will have to be good as you will have no herbicides or fungicides.

The annual payment of €320/ha in the two years of transition and €260 in subsequent years on the first 70ha is attractive. Funding of €2,000 in Year 1 and €1,400 in subsequent years to cover administrative costs is a bonus.

Those who want to continue as conventional farmers have several options to reduce their reliance on chemical fertiliser.

Get the balance right.

Efficient nutrient use is down to getting the nutrient balance right. The maximum response for fertiliser use is with the application of the most deficient nutrient.

So you need select and apply fertiliser in accordance with recent soil test or foliar analysis results. For any given nitrogen application, you will get 20pc more yield if you apply sulphur to a sulphur-deficient crop; if the crop is not deficient you will not get any response from sulphur application.

Apply nutrients to where they are needed

■ Make sure your fertiliser spreader is spreading evenly — carry out a calibration test in the field and replace wearing parts if results are unsatisfactory. Improving a CV from 30 to 10pc can give a yield improvement of 0.25t/ha. Even high-tech sprayers need regular manual tray testing.

■ Avoid overlapping of fertiliser. Use of auto-steer and GPS-enabled spreaders gives big benefits in accurate placement of fertiliser and uniform crop growth.

The technology is expensive, but is well justified on larger farms. TAMS grants have made it more viable on lower acreages but it is perhaps better justified where neighbours pool together to spread costs, or hire a contractor.

■ Nitrogen sensors — by satellite, tractor-mounted or drone — offer exciting potential but need calibration and regular field proofing.

Lands that have been well managed and with a good rotation prove greater challenges than degraded fields as soil reserves of nitrogen will vary.

Combine that with our variable rainfall and soil temperatures, other nutritional deficiencies, growth characteristics and other variables to determine the need for continuous monitoring and adjustment.

■ Spread when weather conditions are right. Liquid fertilisers allow application in windy conditions and give precision.

■ Reduce your fertiliser requirement. Crop rotation is the simplest means. The year after a high-input crop such as beet, maize or oilseed rape gives a substantial reduction in nutrient requirements.

Beans, which fix their own nitrogen, are the most nutrient-efficient crop to grow. Taking into account the yield benefit to the subsequent crop, they can outperform anything else.

■ Reduce risk of nutrient loss from land. The EPA has produced Pollution Impact Potential maps for the entire country, to reduce the risk to waters from nitrogen and phosphorus application.

These maps are of benefit to farmers as they show where and how losses take place. Management of fertiliser timings and rates in those areas can be adapted to ensure that the fertiliser gets used in the field.

■ Use as much slurry or other organic materials as you can get, to reduce reliance on imported fertilisers and possibly correct trace element deficiencies.

Our high yields are determined by fertiliser use, but this leaves us total exposed to world markets. Put a plan in place now to reduce that risk, and your reliance on getting over €300/t for your grain next harvest.

PJ Phelan is a tillage advisor based in Tipperary; he is a member of the ACA and ITCA