PJ Phelan: How improving soil biology can offset rising fertiliser costs

In this dormant season, we should be doing our best to be anticipate problems and solve them before they hit us.

Massive fertiliser prices for spring 2022 have focused minds on how we can produce viable crops.

Increased grain prices will solve the problem – if your fertiliser price doubles you will need an extra €35/t.

This might seem unlikely, but price always comes down to supply and demand, and globally, vast areas tend not to be sown when fertiliser prices are high.

The biggest issue for farmers maybe the availability of credit from merchants and banks.

If limits are not extended, the increased price will have to come from the farmers’ own resources — money that would normally be paid to the agricultural contractor, fuel supplier, machinery repair and service agents.

There is no guarantee that fertiliser prices will not stay high, so it is time to look at our options.

Soil biology is vital. There has been limited research into how to exploit the bugs in our soil, but advice is available.

The National Organic Training Skillnet and Base Ireland are providing training, leadership and demonstrations as what can be achieved on our farms by improving soil biology.

Organic farmers are often regarded as fanatics but even the most intensive farm can learn from them. Base Ireland have adapted many of the organic principals, improved soil biology and reduced machinery, fertiliser and pesticide inputs.





Like the human digestive tract, our soils rely on a vast range of micro-organisms. Without bugs, both will die.

Soil has in excess of a billion bacteria in every gramme, along with viruses and fungi.

These determine soil health. A healthy soil will release nutrients from soil particles and organic matter and enable you to produce higher yields with less fertiliser.

Most of the things you need to do to improve soil biology are standard practices. With a better understanding of what you are trying to do and putting a range of practices in sequence, soil bugs will make tillage farming easier.

Micro-organisms need a constant supply of food. Many are happy to live on decaying roots and stubble but others need fresh material.

If there are no growing plants there will be no root exudates and reduced chemical activity in soils.

A change in range or frequency of organisms in soil over the winter will require a longer recovery period the following spring.

EU regulations forced the three-crop rule and reintroduced crop rotations onto farms. This increased the range of crops being grown, so increased the range of micro-organisms and improved soil health.

Unfortunately some farms still have individual fields dedicated to one crop, which has implications for soil health.

Soil pH is another critical factor for the success and range of soil organisms. The pH requirements of different crops reflect the range of organisms that thrive at those pHs — so the lime requirement is the requirement for organisms, not the actual crop.

Compaction is another problem: it results in poor distribution of soil organisms.

The types of fertiliser we use and the timings of application affect micro-organisms, and not always with beneficial impacts. Excess nitrogen and phosphorus have been linked to reduced soil biology and an increased demand for chemical fertiliser.

The potential from soil biology is huge. Contact NOTS or Base Ireland or buy a book on soil biology for Christmas.

There may not be much happening on the land at the moment but there is a lot happening in the land.





PJ Phelan is a tillage advisor based in Tipperary; he is a member of the ACA and ITCA