PJ Phelan: Expansion of premium grains niche essential for future of tillage farmers

However, Glanbia customers who do not have the shares and cannot afford the €10,000 to buy 2,000 shares; those with low input strategies such as high reliance on organic fertilisers, low pesticide usage and those who opt for lower priced inputs only qualify for €128/tonne.

The wheat price is €148 for members and €135 for non-members.

Glanbia have put considerable effort into developing markets for niche premium products such as gluten free oats, standard food grade oats, equine oats and malting barley. Expansion of those markets by Glanbia and other merchants is critical for the future of arable farming in Ireland.

This week will probably see most other merchants reveal their grain prices for produce that has been delivered by farmers since last July. It is remarkable to see that farmers have already started planting for 2020 with 2019 prices yet to be agreed.

At this stage virtually everyone knows that Redigo Deter is no longer allowed as a seed dressing.

For several years farmers have been strongly advised that early sown wheat and barley needed a seed dressing combined with follow-up insecticide(s) to minimise risk.

We also know that the only insecticides that will be available to control Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) are all pyrethroids and have essentially the same mode of action. Aphids resistant to pyrethroids are widespread.

Teagasc research has shown that BYDV has caused 3.7t/ha yield losses in winter barley and 1.3t/ha in winter wheat.

The advice that early sown crops should get two aphicides this autumn is fraught with danger.

The first aphicide will kill most of the aphids present, their natural predators and leave resistant aphids behind.

The resistant aphids will continue to multiply free from predators and fresh batches of aphids will continue to migrate in.

The currently proposed second aphicide will once again kill the susceptible aphids and whatever few natural predators may be present.

The enhanced resistant aphid population is likely to continue to multiply and to transmit BYDV. Researchers have done a considerable amount of 'suction sampling' over the past 10 years to find the numbers of aphids present in fields and to find the percentage of those resistant to aphicides.

Unfortunately, no one appears to have counted the number of predators being picked up and the impact of the standard control treatments on them. It's time to start doing so now.

Advice as to how to manage without seed dressing will differ depending on farming practices, location and history of BYDV.

Min till and no till fields are less at risk whereas tillage fields surrounded by grassland are at greater risk. Intense rainfall events reduce aphid populations; aphid survival in lands with less permeable soils is reduced as aphids that shelter under soil particles are more likely to drown than on free draining soils which do not get saturated.

● Farmers who have been using seed dressings combined with a follow-up pyrethroid(s) should delay sowing as long as possible as we do not know how much yield loss will occur. Ideally, they should delay sowing to leave them with only one pyrethroid. The timing of that aphicide may be determined by rainfall. A dry spell after the two-leaf stage will precipitate application whereas wet weather will enable a delayed application.

● Farmers who have not being using a seed dressing but have been using pyrethroids should aim to do so a little later as it is likely that the populations of natural predators within their cropland will be depressed. They should also aim to use only one aphicide, possibly in November.

● Farmers who have not been using either seed dressings or pyrethroids may continue with their traditional sowings.

Oilseed rape

The recent wet weather and humid conditions have provided the ideal conditions for slugs. Rape is very much at risk of total wipe-out from the earliest stage of germination up to the 4 true leaf stage.

While conventional advice has been to put out baits to add to the need for slug pellet application, this may be the year to adopt blanket application. If you have yet to apply pellets do so now and monitor the crop carefully in the event that a second application may be necessary.

Indo Farming