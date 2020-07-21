Farming

Farming

PJ Phelan: Don't take any chances with pesticides

PJ Phelan

With the harvest about to start there is one final check for farmers to carry out - pre-harvest intervals (PHI) after pesticide use.

The PHI is the minimum time interval between applying a pesticide product and harvesting a crop. In the case of products used to control weeds pre-harvest, that interval is generally seven days.

Compliance with that interval will ensure that the maximum residue level (MRL) is not exceeded.