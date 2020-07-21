PJ Phelan: Don't take any chances with pesticides

With the harvest about to start there is one final check for farmers to carry out - pre-harvest intervals (PHI) after pesticide use.

The PHI is the minimum time interval between applying a pesticide product and harvesting a crop. In the case of products used to control weeds pre-harvest, that interval is generally seven days.

Compliance with that interval will ensure that the maximum residue level (MRL) is not exceeded.

The MRL is the maximum amount of residue that is legally tolerated when the product is used in accordance with the EU-approved label conditions. The legislation covers "pesticides currently or formerly used in agriculture in or outside the EU (around 1,100)."

MRLs are set following assessment by the European Food Safety Authority of the safety for consumers, establishing the highest level of ingestion at which there is no observable adverse effect. That figure is then normally multiplied by 100 to give a safety margin.

Two further calculations are then applied:

Acute reference dose - the smallest amount that is acceptable for humans to consume at one sitting.

Risk to health

Acceptable daily intake - the maximum amount of residue that can be consumed daily without risk to health.

Enforcement of MRLs in Ireland is by the Department of Agriculture and is carried out with spot checks on merchants and food processors. The Pesticide Control Laboratory checks approximately 1,500 food samples each year for 460 pesticides and their metabolites (breakdown products).

If an MRL is exceeded, an assessment of the likely impact on human health is required, with emphasis on vulnerable groups such a babies, toddlers and the elderly.

A daily intake calculation is carried out to find the risk to consumers.

The Food Safety Authority will evaluate the findings and if necessary issue a Rapid Alert to the Department to take enforcement action.

That action may range from fines to prosecution to removal of the produce from the market and its destruction, at the owner's expense.

For farmers, compliance with label recommendations is the best way to avoid running into difficulty with the regulations.

Take particular care that products that are no longer approved for specific crops are not used, as detection of those may have serious consequences.

If product that was approved last year and now removed from the list is found on testing, the producer is liable to prosecution, financial penalties and costs.

Be aware that grassland products recommending a minimum interval between application and grazing/silage/hay do so partly to prevent MRLs in animal products being exceeded and not simply to allow the product to work.

Findings on MRLs are published each year. No MRL exceedances were found in cereals in 2015, 2016 or 2017. In 2018 exceedances were found in rice samples (imported to the EU) which is attributed to the lowering of the MRL of the pesticide tricylazone.

Enforcement of residue levels in fruit and vegetables is also carried out by many of the quality assurance schemes managed by major food outlets.

Random sampling and analysis of is carried out. Exceedances of MRLs or detection of unapproved pesticides will lead to exclusion from the approved supplier list.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reviews evidence and develops internationally accepted minimum residue levels.

None of the pesticides that are in use today are genotoxic (damaging to the DNA, which can cause mutations or cancer). Damage can only occur over safe levels of exposure.

In addition to MRLs, which address safety issues for the consumer, farmers are also obliged to keep unprotected persons out of treated areas as specified on the label. That applies not just to themselves and their workmen but also to others who may visit the sprayed lands.

In conclusion, farmers should read all pesticide labels carefully and make applications in accordance with the recommendations.

Do not be tempted to use unapproved product as not only is it a breach of regulations established to protect human, animal and environmental health, it will also put Irish farmers' reputation of top-class producers at risk.

Don't take chances with pesticides. Stay with the scientific advice.