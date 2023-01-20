Farming

PJ Phelan: Contact livestock farmers ASAP to secure your precious slurry

The challenge is to source enough organic fertiliser and to ensure compliance with the new nitrate regulations

Resource: Application of slurry or farmyard manure is a key tool to profitability in 2023. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

PJ Phelan

The yield increment from the application of organic fertilisers to crop lands has been well documented, with 0.5t/ac increases recorded in many cereal crops.

Combined with fertiliser cost savings of €60-80 per 1,000 gallons, application of slurry or farmyard manure is a key tool to profitability in 2023.

