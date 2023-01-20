PJ Phelan: Contact livestock farmers ASAP to secure your precious slurry

The yield increment from the application of organic fertilisers to crop lands has been well documented, with 0.5t/ac increases recorded in many cereal crops.

Combined with fertiliser cost savings of €60-80 per 1,000 gallons, application of slurry or farmyard manure is a key tool to profitability in 2023.

The challenge is to source enough organic fertiliser to ensure compliance with the new nitrate regulations, which have brought some welcome specifications but also some additional requirements.

■ All tillage land is deemed to be at soil P (phosphorus) index 4 unless you have a soil test result to show it is at a lower level. That effectively means you can’t import organic fertiliser unless you have soil sample results, for land blocks of less than 5ha (12.4ac)and analysis results less than four years old, showing that the land is Index 1-3 for P.

■ Either trailing shoe or dribble bar must be used for the application of slurry unless it is ploughed down within 24 hours of application, to reduce gaseous losses and odour issues.

■ Organic fertiliser must not be spread in buffer zones beside surface waters or water abstraction points. The buffer zone from private wells has been increased to 30m unless there is a hydrology report to indicate that 15m is adequate.

■ The regulated nutrient content of slurry has been reduced to 2.4kg N (nitrogen) and to 0.5kg P per m3. The organic limit of 170kg/ha N remains but you may now apply cattle slurry at up to 70m3/ha (6,300 gals/ac).

Experience and regulation have taught us how much chemical N should be applied following slurry application. Higher application rates will make that estimation more critical, with continued emphasis on soil and weather conditions.

Cold soils need readily available P. Soil biological activity will be poor until soil temperatures pick up, requiring some chemical P to-kick start growth.

Land subject to waterlogging will lose some of the N with denitrification so timings and soil conditions at application are critical.

The reduced concentration of P in slurry will enable up to 50m3/ha on P index 3 soils; 70m3 on index 2 soils; and 90m3/ha on index 1 (but then subjected to the N limit of 70m3/ha).

However, advice will continue to be that you do not apply more than 50pc of the P and K (potassium) in the form of organic fertiliser to Index 1 and 2 soils.

■ No cultivation or nutrient application is permitted within 3m of any watercourse marked on the OSI 1:5,000 maps, except for grass establishment.

■ While the N and P allowances have been reduced on grassland the maximum rates for tillage remain largely unchanged.

While the changes will be welcomed by most tillage farmers, they present considerable difficulties for livestock farmers who were farming at close to their nutrient limits.

Farmers with high-yielding herds will require up to 20pc more land if they wish to maintain current stock numbers and are not prepared to export slurry.

The demand for extra land is already inflating land rental prices, putting it beyond the reach of non-dairy farmers.

The extra land they take on is unlikely to be grazed with cows so it might be sown with tillage and perhaps form the basis of a crop share arrangement with tillage farmers.

From a water quality perspective, it would be more desirable that the intensive dairy farmers export the slurry to tillage farmers. Ideally the slurry would be moved from heavy grassland to freer-draining tillage lands and lands with few if any surface water channels.

The increased risk of slurry nitrate leaching to groundwater will be offset with reduced chemical N applications (tillage farmers will not run a lodging risk with excess N); the risk of P loss to surface water is much reduced on freer-draining soils.

In conclusion the changed Nitrate Regulations will reduce the risk to surface water, provided that farmers react in an appropriate manner, and they promote the exporting of slurry from intensive dairy/beef farms to tillage farms.

Tillage farmers should canvas dairy/beef farmers now and get the slurry early in the year; that’s preferable to dairy farmers arriving just before the beginning of the closed season looking for a home for surplus slurry.

​

PJ Phelan is a tillage advisor based in Tipperary; he is a member of the ACA and ITCA