PJ Phelan: Cattle farmers can get a slice of tillage income by providing land

A harvest uninterrupted by weather is top of the wish list for tillage farmers, closely followed by good grain and straw prices — the start of harvest 2021 ticks all the boxes.

The early start of the harvest will give an opportunity to sow both oilseed rape and catch crops sown in August.

Now is the time to sow the seeds for next year’s success. The increase in yield potential for the following crop are well known but frequently missed due to time and weather.

This year, as in previous years, the highest yields are coming from either ley or after break crops. The response from having applied organic fertilisers to land continues to be a significant factor.

CROPS 2030, Tillage Stakeholders Group, highlighted the importance of rotation, but also identified access to land and high costs as being a major limiting factor to expansion of the sector.

The problem can be easily resolved by making more land available for tillage. Cattle farmers who are understocked can continue to maintain existing stock numbers by putting some land into tillage and managing the remaining grassland — lime application alone may be adequate.

The National Farm Survey 2016-2018 showed the Family Farm Income per farm on cattle farms to be €10,000; on tillage farms to be €36,000 and the Family Farm Income per labour Unit on cattle farms €11,000 and €41,000 on tillage farms.

The tillage incomes are four times greater than those on cattle farms. Cattle farmers, most of whom use concentrates, can get a slice of that income by providing land in return for grain and straw or indeed land in return for a share of grain and straw sales. The beauty of such an arrangement is:

1. Increased income

The cattle farmer will continue to produce the same number of animals and have either ‘free’ grain and straw for use or sales of both.

2. Source of native concentrates for on-farm use

Between 2014 and 2018, Ireland’s self sufficiency in animal concentrate feeds has decreased from 41.6pc to 21pc due to the animal sector’s increasing dependence on imported feed. That will put our ‘Green Image’ at increasing risk.

3. No disruption

There will be little or no disruption to normal farming activities on the cattle farm. The tillage farmer may only be on the land for as little as seven days per 50 acres to include sowing, crop inspections, spraying and harvesting.

4. Land improvement

Tillage farmers are good to lime and fertilise land and maintain hedgerows. Much of the good grassland in this country was made good by tillage farmers. They have drained land, removed compaction, removed scrub, applied lime and built phosphorus and potassium levels.

5. Grassland improvement

Land can be reseeded after an agreed period and will benefit from having been in tillage. Grass production on cattle farms will benefit from following well-managed tillage crops.

Perennial weeds such as docks are easily controlled in tillage crops, but more difficult under grassland. Both herbicide cost and the cost of spraying are viewed as prohibitive, whereas the tillage farm sees those as normal production costs.

6. Utilisation of slurry or farmyard manure

Tillage farmers will be glad to spread any surplus organic manures you may have on the farm and perhaps spread it on outfarms, which will benefit most.

7. Relationship building and co-operation

Having someone else working on your farm will establish a relationship which may lead to greater co-operation to the benefit of both. The age profile of both tillage and cattle farmers is largely on the wrong side of 60, but most tillage farmers will bring with them a crew of younger workers.

8. Improved sustainability

Tillage farms produce 1.2t CO2 per ha equivalent, which is 25pc of that produced on cattle farms.

More importantly, for every extra tonne of maize we reduce from North American imports, we avoid 4t CO2 per ha equivalent and from South America 27t CO2 per ha equivalent.

Promotion of making underutilised grassland available for tillage crop production must come primarily from tillage farmers.

Put the proposition to everyone with good quality land that comes this year to you for straw. Ring some of the larger cattle producers, particularly winter finishers that may well have more grassland than they need for silage and very little use for grazed grass.

Ask the farmers that come to you looking to export slurry or place an advertisement with your local paper.

Sourcing new land can be a major component for next year’s success and fits well with the targets of CROPS 2030.

PJ Phelan is a tillage advisor based in Tipperary; he is a member of the ACA and ITCA.