PJ Phelan: 'Careless use of pesticides creates unacceptable risks for agriculture'

The tour guide was extremely proud of the range of produce available, yet I considered that there was nothing in the entire market that would pass the quality standards of our retail outlets.

Very few customers would purchase them. Everything had blemishes from either diseases or pests. It was obvious that pesticides were not used or, if they were, to very little effect.

If our markets were prepared to accept such produce and pay a premium price to compensate farmers for the lower yields, most farmers would be willing to do so.

Until that happens we will continue to use pesticides. Pesticide usage is regulated under the Statutory Instrument 155 of 2012.

The purpose of this instrument is to ensure that pesticide use is appropriate and that it will not damage human, animal or environmental health.

Two of the key components of the legislation are the specifications that all pesticide application is in accordance with Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and that only professional advisors, who participate in a minimum amount of training each year are permitted to recommend pesticides.

Every year, farmers who use pesticides are required to complete a check sheet to identify the measures they implement under IPM.