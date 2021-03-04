Farming

PJ Phelan: Avoid potentially costly penalties by reviewing the buffer zone rules before taking to the fields

Tillage farmers are ready for action after a long winter on the sidelines, but it’s important to review the rules before you start sowing

Compliance with buffer zones is probably best managed if you start on it at the ploughing, cultivation and/or sowing stages. PHOTO: ROGER JONES Expand

PJ Phelan

Last week’s dry weather brought renewed energy and optimism. Everyone is now ready for action.

If you have any water courses within the farm, including dry drains, it is important to review the rules before you start to prepare for sowing. Requirements for buffer zones are specified in the both the nitrate and the pesticide regulations.

Compliance with buffer zones is probably best managed if you start on it at the ploughing, cultivation and/or sowing stages.

