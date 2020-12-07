Farming

PJ Phelan: Act now or farming will become a totally different game for future generations

Political pressures are mounting on us, but there are steps we can take to improve the environmental sustainability of our farms

The Amazon rainforest is under threat, but next year, the EU Commission will present plans “to avoid or minimise the placing of products associated with deforestation or forest degradation on the EU market”.

PJ Phelan

While there is a huge environmental cost to the grains grown in recently deforested Amazon rainforest that we can buy for less than the cost of production in Europe, there is no blame attributed to the exporter or the consumer.

Compare that with the intercontinental drug trade. We do not blame the farmer who grows the crop but put huge effort into law enforcement to processors (drug factories), distributors (dealers) and consumers.

Meanwhile, Irish farmers worry about what the next CAP will demand for sustainability. Here, a grain grower could be penalised €10,000 of his BPS payments for cutting overhanging tree branches (during the bird nesting season) so he could clear a drain.

