PJ Phelan: Act now or farming will become a totally different game for future generations

While there is a huge environmental cost to the grains grown in recently deforested Amazon rainforest that we can buy for less than the cost of production in Europe, there is no blame attributed to the exporter or the consumer.

Compare that with the intercontinental drug trade. We do not blame the farmer who grows the crop but put huge effort into law enforcement to processors (drug factories), distributors (dealers) and consumers.

Meanwhile, Irish farmers worry about what the next CAP will demand for sustainability. Here, a grain grower could be penalised €10,000 of his BPS payments for cutting overhanging tree branches (during the bird nesting season) so he could clear a drain.

Next year, the EU Commission will present plans “to avoid or minimise the placing of products associated with deforestation or forest degradation on the EU market”.



Delivery of that objective will overcome the competitive disadvantage EU and Irish produce has faced.

The EU’s Farm to Fork strategy targets 20pc reduction in fertiliser usage and 50pc reduction in chemical usage. The latter will present the greatest challenges to many of the ‘min-till’ and ‘no-till’ arable crop production systems.

Reducing herbicides will make grass and broadleaf weed management virtually impossible without ploughing to bury seeds and trash remaining after the previous crop.

Perennial cereals

One solution may lie with the development of perennial cereals — sow once and harvest for several years.

There has been plenty of research done on these varieties, and while yields have been satisfactory in year one, they decline each year after until they cease to produce seed.



The theory behind reduced tillage systems is great: less/no machinery for cultivation and let the earthworms etc incorporate nutrients and improve drainage.

And it works — given the right conditions, and patience from the farmer and his banker.

Soil type, weather, rotation and farmer skills are key: if any one of those is not right, the system fails. Soils must be well structured and stable .

Well-managed clay soils may be suitable but are difficult to manage in wet periods. Loams and silty loams are preferable, while sands and silts are almost impossible to manage.

‘No till’ systems have proved highly successful in drought-prone areas of the world but are highly dependent on glyphosate. If it is banned before a suitable replacement is developed, crop production and soil sustainability will be decimated.

Experiences with reduced tillage systems in this country have ranged from highly satisfactory to disastrous — hence the development of equipment to enable seedbed production with minimal soil disturbance.

The Teagasc National Farm Survey 2019 Sustainability Report highlights some areas for attention. The focus for farmers now should be on addressing these issues:

■ Output and profitability/ha — the higher the yield for the use of similar inputs, the more sustainable the production;

■ Cost and productivity of labour/unit . This does not take into account the cost of machinery or fuel/unit.

■ CO2 emissions 2.1t/ha;

■ NH3 emissions 8.48kg; higher emissions are associated with the more profitable farms;

■ N use efficiency 67.8pc;

■ P use efficiency 81.6pc;

■ Break crops: the more viable farms are three times more likely to grow a break crop than the less viable;

■ Profitability of tillage/ha is less than 50pc of that on dairy farms;

■ 54pc of tillage soil samples were deficient in P.

Going forward, economic viability will still be the focus, but with increased emphasis on improving environmental sustainability — so that you will not impair the ability of the next generation to do what you can do now.

PJ Phelan is a tillage advisor based in Tipperary and is a member of the ACA and ITCA