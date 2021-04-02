Peat imports from Baltic states, Canada, Russia and UK loom as bog battle still unresolved 

The urgent need for peat harvesting to resume – either by way of derogation or emergency legislation – was the key issue raised at the second meeting of a working group on horticulture peat.

With harvest season upon the sector, the working group – comprised of representatives from the Department of Housing, state agencies, industry stakeholders and environmental non-government organisations – was again warned of the repercussions for 17,000 rural-based jobs if a new law prohibiting the milling of peat on bogs over 30ha without planning permission and EPA licencing is not amended.

Speaking to the Farming Independent after the meeting John Neenan of Growing Media Ireland (GMI) – which represents most of the country’s horticultural peat producers – said: “The Department officials appear to definitely rule out a derogation and are not over positive on emergency legislation.

"As far as I am aware, there is no legislative proposal available from the members to deal with this at present. However, GMI is working with their legal advisers and hopefully will have proposals available shortly.”

The group – chaired by Dr Munoo Prasad an independent consultant who previoulsy worked for the New Zealand Ministry of Agriculture and Bord na Móna – is examining issues identified during a review of the use of peat moss in the horticultural industry, with a specific focus on declining supplies due to the impact of the 2019 High Court ruling.

The ruling led to the suspension of peat harvesting activity on all bogs over 30ha – an outcome that accelerated Bord na Móna’s exit from the peat industry in January this year.

However, as many of the country’s horticulture peat producers and vegetable, mushroom and nursery growers are totally dependent on peat-based compost – much of which was sourced on Bord na Móna bogs – businesses nationwide are being forced to import boatloads of poorer quality peat from across the globe.

Mr Neenan continued: “The main issue arising is the emergency facing the horticultural industry due to the non-availability of Irish peat moss and the absolute necessity of horticultural peat harvesting to resume in 2021.

“Otherwise, supplies of peat moss will be imported from the Baltic States, Canada or Russia and growing media is already currently being imported from the UK.

“The abrupt cessation of peat harvesting by Bord na Móna came as a bombshell to both growers and other growing media manufactures and has really exacerbated the situation.

“Collectively, what the industry wants is a return to horticultural peat harvesting in 2021 – whether this is by way of emergency legislation or a temporary derogation (short term) and an amendment in the current legislation to allow peat harvesting continue, subject to an EPA licence, and based on a phased reduction on peat use in line with the development of responsibly sourced peat alternatives.

“Harvesting should be carried out in a responsible way and in line with good practice and under an EPA licence.

"If peat harvesting in Ireland is not allowed during the interim period of a ‘Just Transition’, the industry would like the Government’s social, economic and environmental justification for the importation of peat and growing media,” said Mr Neenan.

Department response

When asked if peat harvesting will be allowed to resume on bogs over 30ha in time for this month’s harvest, a spokesperson for the Department of Housing said: “The Department understands that a recommendation as regards the legislative provisions in relation to horticultural peat extraction is to be prepared, with a view to submission to Minister Noonan after the next meeting of the working group, scheduled for mid-April 2021.”

Currently, there is a total of 1,700ha of bogland developed for horticultural peat harvesting – which equates to just 0.12pc of total Irish peatlands. The annual CO2 emissions from this area is 186,000t – just 0.15pc of total Irish emissions.

However, now that Bord na Móna has ceased all peat harvesting it is understood that the area being harvested – the 1,700ha available for horticulture – has been reduced by more than 90pc.

