Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 25 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Over 100,000t of old crop barley still in stores

Stock image
Stock image
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

Forward prices for this year's barley crop are coming under pressure from the large amounts of old crop barley remaining in storage.

An estimated 100,000 tonnes of old crop barley remains in merchant and farmer stores across the country.

The barley was held by growers last autumn as grain prices rose sharply post harvest. However, the market has collapsed since January due to a combination of reduced feed demand and an increased supply of cheaper imported maize.

Growers now fear that the stored barley stocks, which equate to around 5pc of last year's 1.7m-tonne cereal harvest, is putting downward pressure on forward prices for this year's crop.

Glanbia's forward price for barley, issued last week, was €145 per tonne for green barley. This is back €15 per tonne from the €160 per tonne quoted by Glanbia last November.

And John Bergin of feed importers RH Hall maintains that new-crop grain prices have the potential to fall further based on current market information.

IFA grain chairman Mark Browne said cereal growers were furious over the continued failure of many compounders to use local barley in feed rations.

"Many growers are left with stores full of barley due to the importation of feed ingredients," Mr Browne said.

Also Read

According to figures from Eurostat, Ireland imported 157,000 tonnes of non-EU maize in January alone, with Canada, Ukraine and Russia the main sources of the product.

Eurostat figures show that Ireland imported 973,000 tonnes of non EU-maize in the 2017-2018 marketing season (July to June), with this figure increasing for the current season to 840,000 tonnes by the end of January.

Mr Browne said if even a fraction of these imports was reduced in favour of native Irish barley, it would alleviate the immediate problem. "It is inexcusable that merchants would ship feed ingredients half way around the world and not buy Irish grain which is on their own doorstep. Farmers are incensed that these non-EU countries, which do not have equivalent standards to Irish grain, have displaced native barley in livestock rations," he said.

The IFA grain chairman questioned if shunning Irish barley in favour of importing maize over vast distances was compatible with the sustainability principles of Bord Bia's Origin Green programme.

However, merchants pointed out that dried barley prices went as high as €225 per tonne last December but growers were unwilling to sell.

Prices have now fallen back to €180-185 per tonne, but demand is on the floor. Imported maize is selling for €178-180 per tonne.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

Richard Hackett: 'How do cheap maize imports tally with our 'grass-based'...
Patrick Lennon, Milltown, Co Carlow sowing 20 acres of spring barley during the dry spell. Photo: Roger Jones

Tillage facing 'relentless' pressure from dairying
File photo

Make resistance management a fungicide priority
The EU Commission has voted to ban chlorothalonil. File photo

Tillage after Chlorothalonil - The loss of 'Bravo' will present big...
FILE PHOTO: A French farmer harvests wheat, during sunset, in Bourlon, France July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Irish farmers can now dip toes into global crop insurance platform
French cereal farmer Paul Francois, head of the Phyto-Victims association, attends a news conference, after the verdict in his appeals trial against U.S. Monsanto firm, in Paris, France, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French court finds Bayer's Monsanto liable for farmer's sickness
A farmer harvests a sugar beet field in Puits-la-Vallee, northern France, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier -/File Photo

EU sugar rises as regional market tightens, world prices languish


Top Stories

Concession: AIB chief Colin Hunt CEO at yesterday’s AGM at the Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

AIB chief to meet farmers after protest over vulture fund sales
Message: John Coughlan and Ann Baker join the Irish Farmers' Association's protest at the Ballsbridge Hotel in Dublin, where AIB's AGM was being held. Photo: Collins

'Back brave' and cancel loan sell-off, farmers urge AIB

Judge tells farmer 'get rid of your ewes in 24 hours or 'ewer' going to jail'
Stock photo

Kerry's new forward price scheme for suppliers closes today
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

Farm leader resigns after accepting spot on Mick Wallace's EU replacement list
Siobhan Talbot, Glanbia Group Managing Director during before the Glanbia AGM at Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny. Picture: Pat Moore

Glanbia looks to grow Asian online sales of nutritional products
Jane and Billy Drohan collecting the RDS Beef Herd Award on behalf of their husband and son Paddy who died in a farm accident in 2018.

Family collect farming award on behalf of father who died in farm...