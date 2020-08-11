Farming

Tillage

Our sector can prosper if we act on Wallace report

Tillage

Richard Hackett

Some of the findings in Professor Michael Wallace's report on tillage bear repeating: the tillage industry in Ireland has been valued at €1.3 billion, supports 11,000 full-time equivalent jobs and is by far the most carbon-efficient of our main agricultural sectors.

First off I have to declare an interest, as I am a representative of the independent consultants within Tillage Industry Ireland, the organisation that commissioned the report.

However, the industry is in decline in Ireland. The area under tillage has declined by 15pc over the last decade, and by 42pc since 1980.