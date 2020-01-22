Order early if you are planning to grow beans

Spring wheat and sowing of winter wheat varieties will be an option for some if a favourable dry spell occurs between now and mid-February. However, spring barley is often the default option for tillage farmers in the past.

The fodder market can be profitable but only where a suitable cropping arrangement is in place with agreements on final price and payment structure.

Cropping choice this spring is dependent on a number of factors such as soil type, the availability of local markets and most importantly financial returns.

The last time we had a comparable situation was autumn 2012 where the area of spring barley increased by 32,000ha the following spring. The area of spring beans in 2013 was 4,000ha which was only a marginal increase on the previous year, but there are a number of key differences now compared to 2013.

Firstly an increasing demand for an indigenous source of protein for animal feed has resulted in a number of feed mills modifying their mills to process beans.

There are now a number of feed mills offering 100pc natively produced animal rations to farmers where the source of protein comes from traceable native beans rather than imported non-traceable sources.

Many of these feed merchants are now offering attractive forward prices to farmers which can provide security for the farmer once target yields are achieved.

Secondly there is support from the Department of Agriculture in the form of a coupled support for eligible protein crops.

The total fund under the protein aid scheme is €3m and is allocated by dividing the total eligible area into the fund. In 2019 farmers received €365/ha. The scheme is expected to continue in 2020.

The ability of beans to fix their own nitrogen and subsequent reduction in nitrogen demand for the succeeding cereal crop has financial benefits for the farmer and in addition benefits the environment.

As a completely different crop type to cereals, beans act as a useful break in many disease and pest cycles, benefiting yield and cost reduction in the following crop.

Growing a non-cereal like beans offers opportunities for alternative weed control strategies.

Herbicides

This is especially relevant where grass weeds are becoming an increasing problem and resistance to commonly used cereal herbicides is developing.

The main reason for farmer reluctance to grow beans in the past has been the potential of a late harvest. Harvesting capacity is important as beans can run late in some seasons particularly if planted late.

Teagasc research carried out in 2015 and 2016 indicates that planting in late February to mid-March will give the best chance of achieving a high yield and a reasonable harvest date.

Crucially, beans must be profitable for the farmer.

The recently published Teagasc Costs and Returns 2020 examines crop margins based on expected costs and predicted returns at target yields and estimated prices.

At a target yield of 8t/ha spring feed barley (€140/t) returns are €354/ha compared to €426/ha for spring feed beans (€205/t) at a target yield of 5.5t/ha. The protein payment is included at €250/ha but may be higher depending on the area planted.

Grain price and demand for straw are critical factors in the financial calculation.

A €10 per increase in grain price and an increased demand for straw will tilt the scales in favour of spring barley.

But the long term benefits of a break crop in terms of succeeding crop yields and soil improvements should also be considered.

Sources in the seed trade estimate that native seed stocks could sow a similar area to last year, but if there is an increased demand this could be supplemented by imported seed.

Inevitably, this would be at an increased cost so order early if you are planning to grow beans this season.

