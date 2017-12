Glyphosate is safe if used correctly and the various European agencies both food safety and scientific agencies have said so. The reason for those agencies to be there is to do this exact type of research on behalf of the EU. They are both independent and regulated.

The same belief versus science is now true for many other things, for example, vaccinations. There is a huge wave of negative publicity against vaccinations. Again you are back to science versus belief. People have the right to believe whatever they like, but they cannot make it a fact. In five years time when we are having the same argument about giving glyphosate a new licence, will the politicians rely on facts or beliefs?

If enough of their voters believe something, will they go along with that opinion, in the interest of getting re-elected? Or rely on facts?

Early crops It has all quietened down now and plenty of tea is being drunk on these cold and frosty mornings. You can't beat drinking from a real mug after the months of drinking out of the metal travel mugs in the tractor. The crops are all up and in various stages of growth. The oil seed rape is still in trouble with bare stripes down the field. The early sown wheat and barley are doing well but the later sown fields have a bit of catching up to do.

We tried to roll everything, as we have started to use a Claydon direct drill and it pulled up a huge number of stones and rocks. But at the end we were rolling in less than ideal conditions and you can see it in the field now. Every run of the tractor you can see the wheel tracks and the wheat is struggling to get going. The same can be said about the tracks that the end of the roller had made.

A hard lump built up around the end rings and I didn't break it off because we were under such time pressure but you can see the line it left up and down the field. I'm hoping that they are just slow to get going and the slugs haven't gotten to them and they will come in time. The next thing to do is paper work, as if we don't write everything down now we may have forgotten a lot by the spring. It is much easier when it is all still fresh in your mind. We have our grain assurance up to date and had our inspection. The inspection is very thorough and it went well. It's a great way to focus the mind and get everything put down in writing. You also get great advice on how to improve things.

For example, writing down the temperatures of the grain in the sheds every week, to have it documented. Philip and Helen Harris are tillage farmers in Co. Kildare. Follow them on twitter P&H Harris @kildarefarmer.



