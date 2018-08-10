Opinion: Brussels doublethink on GM crops doesn't add up

We have started the harvest earlier than ever before, but I'll get to that later; first I am going to mention something topical in tillage farming in Europe.

I understand that the EU make rules, for all our benefit and as farmers, we have to follow these rules. However,I can't for the life of me understand the recent EU court ruling that CRISPR gene editing technology is GM.

I'm no scientist and I'm not going to pretend I understand the details of all the gene editing technology reports that have been published.

However, this ruling will have an impact on tillage farming and crop varieties in the future.

I suggest if you need any further info you go onto some of the European research websites and stay away from the vested interests.

What I also don't understand, is the constant conflict of opinions from both sides regarding GM crops.

We are continually being told, especially on social media, that this technology is somehow bad or ethically wrong, and yet every year both the EU and Ireland are importing millions, yes millions, of tons of feed that is GM into Europe and into Ireland.

So which is it? Is it a safe technology that happens to be feeding millions of animals and humans? Or something that we should be afraid of? Or both?