New incentives for energy crops due to kick in next July

In terms of mass production rapeseed is a relative newcomer to Europe with just 4,482 metric tonnes of rapeseed oil produced in 1999 compared to 10,450 produced in 2017.

The straw left after the harvesting of rapeseed has come to be much favoured as bedding especially by the equine industry. According to various figures it absorbs 250pc of its own mass in moisture, reduces manure volumes by up to 60pc and is fully biodegradable composting in about six to eight weeks.

Miscanthus is also a relative newcomer to the Irish crop scene with the growth of biomass and the need for renewable crops to fuel our energy needs.