New Head of Teagasc Crops, Environment and Land Use Programme announced

Based at Teagasc, Oak Park, Carlow, John Spink will lead the organisation’s national tillage, forestry, horticulture and environmental, research and knowledge transfer programme. The appointment was approved by the Teagasc Authority at its June meeting.

John graduated with a degree in Agricultural Science from the University of Leeds, before starting his professional career as a crop physiologist at Rothamsted Research. From Rothamsted he moved to ADAS based in Hereford in the west of England, where he worked for nearly 20 years, ending up leading the agronomy, crop physiology, crop protection and renewable energy work.

In 2009 he moved to Teagasc Oak Park, and he became head of the crops research department in 2010.