Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 13 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

New Head of Teagasc Crops, Environment and Land Use Programme announced

John Spink
John Spink
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Teagasc has appointed John Spink as the Head of its Crops, Environment and Land Use Programme for a five year term.

Based at Teagasc, Oak Park, Carlow, John Spink will lead the organisation’s national tillage, forestry, horticulture and environmental, research and knowledge transfer programme. The appointment was approved by the Teagasc Authority at its June meeting.

John graduated with a degree in Agricultural Science from the University of Leeds, before starting his professional career as a crop physiologist at Rothamsted Research. From Rothamsted he moved to ADAS based in Hereford in the west of England, where he worked for nearly 20 years, ending up leading the agronomy, crop physiology, crop protection and renewable energy work.

 In 2009 he moved to Teagasc Oak Park, and he became head of the crops research department in 2010.

Speaking after his appointment John Spink said the work done in the Teagasc Crops, Environment and Land Use Programme (CELUP) is important nationally, and recognised internationally, not just for the quality of the research, but for the way it links through to practice through close collaboration with Teagasc colleagues in the Teagasc knowledge transfer directorate.

“We will look to build on both, the quality of the research, and linking it through to practice, to improve the competitiveness of our sectors as well as underpin the sustainability of the agricultural industry as a whole.”

Congratulating John Spink on his appointment, Teagasc Director of research, Professor Frank O Mara said our research in Oak Park, Johnstown Castle and in the new horticulture and forestry facilities in Ashtown is providing important science based solutions to the many challenges facing the cropping sectors.

“Our environmental research is helping to maintain and improve the environment across all farming enterprises.”   

Also Read

The vacancy arose following the retirement of Paddy Browne earlier this year after a long and distinguished career in Teagasc.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

Cotton left over from last years harvest is seen in a field near Wakita, Oklahoma, U.S., May 11, 2018. Picture taken May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Cotton makes a comeback in US Plains as farmers sour on wheat

Why the omens look good for some rapid growth in late spring crops
Ireland imports approximately 60-70pc of the grain it needs to feed livestock. Photo: Roger Jones

Grain growers calls for auditing system to track all grain traded in Ireland
Alan Lucas cutting maize in Ballymacormack, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Massive hike in maize plantings driven by dairy farmers

Difficult spring conditions sees huge fall in winter crops
The prototype of an autonomous weeding machine by Swiss start-up ecoRobotix is pictured during tests on a sugar beet field near Bavois, Switzerland May 18, 2018. Picture taken May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Robots fight weeds in challenge to agrochemical giants
Picture Conor McCabe

Kilkenny farmers use glasshouses to deliver on potato deal with Aldi


Top Stories

 Stock photo

'It was a awful day with snow': Farmer faces €1,000 fine after being...
The 113ac is located close to Duleek and Drogheda and is currently under a crop of winter wheat

A right royal spread - Fine tillage holding hits the market in Meath
9/6/2018 Dowra Mart Keeping an eye on auctioneer Tommy McGovern. Photo Brian Farrell

Factories: Brief respite for sheep farmers but more lamb cuts loom
The border in the village of Bridgend, Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)

Britain's 'backstop' plans could open a backdoor for fraudsters
2/6/2018 Carrigallen Mart Lot Number 557 Weight 430K DOB 20/9/17 Breed Sex Bull Price €1170 Photo Brian Farrell

Cattle prices surge by up to €300/head

Farmer told to pay over €30,000 in unpaid rent for leased land
Sheep cross the alpine pass

GALLERY: Shepherds' Alpine crossing straddles history and borders