The current round of the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) is due to expire in 2019 but is likely to be rolled over into 2020, 2021 or perhaps 2022 before a new programme is put into place.

The current round of the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) is due to expire in 2019 but is likely to be rolled over into 2020, 2021 or perhaps 2022 before a new programme is put into place.

New CAP must deliver on food quality and quantity

Lots of decisions will have to be made at both EU and national government levels before the new schemes will be finalised.

Decisions will have to be made as to how the CAP budget can best deliver on its objectives and provide "value for money".

Put simply the CAP budget must ensure an adequate supply of affordable quality food for Europe without doing damage to human, animal or environmental health.

To do that EU regulators have produced a vast array of requirements which farmers must achieve. Some of those "subsidiary requirements" have now assumed equal if not greater importance than the primary objective of producing safe and quality food. Tweaking the existing Basic Payment Scheme will not deliver.

We need innovative proposals to achieve the primary objective, but innovative proposals are readily stopped by regulators with an intimate knowledge of EU law.

The current BPS is based on historic production levels by individual farmers (entitlement/ha farmed), is not linked to current production, and makes no differential between environmentally efficient and less efficient farmers.

It did introduce convergence which reduced the higher payment rates/ha to some farmers and increased the rates per ha to farmers on lower payment rates/ha.