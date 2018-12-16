Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 16 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

New CAP must deliver on food quality and quantity

PJ Phelan

PJ Phelan

The current round of the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) is due to expire in 2019 but is likely to be rolled over into 2020, 2021 or perhaps 2022 before a new programme is put into place.

Lots of decisions will have to be made at both EU and national government levels before the new schemes will be finalised.

Decisions will have to be made as to how the CAP budget can best deliver on its objectives and provide "value for money".

Put simply the CAP budget must ensure an adequate supply of affordable quality food for Europe without doing damage to human, animal or environmental health.

To do that EU regulators have produced a vast array of requirements which farmers must achieve. Some of those "subsidiary requirements" have now assumed equal if not greater importance than the primary objective of producing safe and quality food. Tweaking the existing Basic Payment Scheme will not deliver.

We need innovative proposals to achieve the primary objective, but innovative proposals are readily stopped by regulators with an intimate knowledge of EU law.

The current BPS is based on historic production levels by individual farmers (entitlement/ha farmed), is not linked to current production, and makes no differential between environmentally efficient and less efficient farmers.

It did introduce convergence which reduced the higher payment rates/ha to some farmers and increased the rates per ha to farmers on lower payment rates/ha.

Also Read

Just as the concept of equal pay for all workers failed in communist countries, payment of a similar rate for every eligible ha in European countries will do nothing to achieve the primary objective of quality food.

We have ended up with an aging farmer population with no incentive for them to make room for younger, and perhaps not so young, progressive farmers.

Land purchase, rental and lease prices have all increased and the real winner has been the land owner not the actual primary producer.

I have yet to find an EU Directive requiring that landowners must be paid for ownership.

There is apparently a proposal to increase convergence from the current 65pc to 75pc thereby bringing the payment rate per ha closer to the national average payment.

This is not an action that will deliver on the primary CAP objectives and in my opinion will incentivise land owners to stay "farming" at the expense of farmers who want to farm and produce.

The BPS also introduced greening, requiring the larger tillage farmers to have a minimum of three crops.

I still don't know what it achieved apart from denying farmers the opportunity to sow crops in accordance with soil, climate and market opportunities.

Currently there are discussions on removing greening and replacing it with a requirement for good crop rotations and on replacing our ecological focus areas with an equivalent or perhaps greater area of land which is not to be farmed- a sort of set-aside?

It may well form a new sport for regulators and map drawers and will certainly bring new terminology.

My proposals are:

* The concept of an entitlement should be discarded;

* The new CAP scheme should provide an adequate income to incentivise farmers to produce an adequate supply of affordable quality food with minimal adverse environmental impacts;

* Payment rate should be based on the quantity and quality of food produced;

* Payment rates should be linked to environment emissions per tonne of food produced. Such data might be provided from taxation accounts the recording for which might be adjusted to include weights/volumes of all produce sold and itemisation provided for quantities of fertiliser, pesticide, energy and fuels utilised;

* Efficiency in mechanisation utilisation should be incentivised in areas such as new technologies, appropriate machine sizes and share farming;

* Environmental emissions from the farm should be offset where renewable energy projects are implemented;

* All inputs used by farmers to produce must meet EU quality standards;

Farmers who operate in SACs, SPAs and perhaps disadvantaged areas should be given the option of getting involved in a "Results Based Programme", such as Burren Life or The Hen Harrier Programme whereby they would be paid for achieving specific environmental targets;

Provide a retirement scheme for all farmers. That scheme might consist of a minimum payment per farmer who retires and perhaps be topped up in accordance with previous entitlements on the farm.

Farmers who retire should either sell or lease out their farms to a farmer who will produce quality food. Income from sales/lease should be tax free. Transfers to family members should be allowed provided that new farmer carries out a progressive agricultural development programme on the holding.

PJ Phelan is a tillage advisor based in Tipperary and is a member of the ACA and ITCA

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

This year's winter cereals are the cleanest I have ever seen

New research shows fall in fertiliser usage on farms
An overall harvest of 2.2 million tonnes is forecast for 2018 - down from 2.3 million tonnes last year. Photo: O'Gorman Photography

Cereals harvest forecast to be 100,000t down on 2017
Cotton left over from last years harvest is seen in a field near Wakita, Oklahoma, U.S., May 11, 2018. Picture taken May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Cotton makes a comeback in US Plains as farmers sour on wheat

Why the omens look good for some rapid growth in late spring crops
Ireland imports approximately 60-70pc of the grain it needs to feed livestock. Photo: Roger Jones

Grain growers calls for auditing system to track all grain traded in Ireland
Alan Lucas cutting maize in Ballymacormack, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Massive hike in maize plantings driven by dairy farmers


Top Stories

James Grier from Letterkenny.

Farmers on Brexit: ‘Farming is in my blood but the whole system is wrong’
(Photo: The Democrat Newspaper, Roscommon)

Number of people injured, dog killed and vehicles burnt out during attack...

New guidelines provide clarity on taxation of Basic Payment...
The land near Tramore can be ploughed and grazed almost to the water’s edge

77ac Waterford coastal farm ideal for dairy enterprise
File photo

Potential is there to produce a lot of feed in a short time-span
The land near Tramore can be ploughed and grazed almost to the water’s edge

77ac Waterford coastal farm ideal for dairy enterprise
John Bell and his wife Marese on their farm in Castletowngeoghegan, Co Westmeath

Video - Sheep Farm of the Year: 'At the end of the day it's a business'