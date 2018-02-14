New barley deal will give 'top-up' to suppliers

It follows a number of malting barley growers raising concerns over their future growing the 'premium' crop after a series of protests outside purchasers Boortmalt over prices and contract terms.

Clive Carter, secretary with the group, stressed the deal was at an early stage in the Stradbally, Co Laois area but it could provide a viable alternative purchaser.

"Malting barley will be put in store with the aim of being sold as malt barley. Farmers will get a top up. I don't have much information yet but hopefully there will be something in the near future," he told farmers gathered for their AGM in Carlow. "We are hoping to expand on this and push it into Wexford and other areas as we feel it is a positive step for everybody."