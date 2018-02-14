Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 14 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

New barley deal will give 'top-up' to suppliers

Malting barley farmer protest recently at the price they are receiving for their crop.
Malting barley farmer protest recently at the price they are receiving for their crop.
Louise Hogan

Louise Hogan

A deal with a new malting barley buyer that will deliver a "top-up" to suppliers is being thrashed out, according to the Irish Grain Growers Association.

It follows a number of malting barley growers raising concerns over their future growing the 'premium' crop after a series of protests outside purchasers Boortmalt over prices and contract terms.

Clive Carter, secretary with the group, stressed the deal was at an early stage in the Stradbally, Co Laois area but it could provide a viable alternative purchaser.

"Malting barley will be put in store with the aim of being sold as malt barley. Farmers will get a top up. I don't have much information yet but hopefully there will be something in the near future," he told farmers gathered for their AGM in Carlow. "We are hoping to expand on this and push it into Wexford and other areas as we feel it is a positive step for everybody."

The Irish Whiskey Association said this week that 85,000t of malted and unmalted Irish barley was purchased by Irish whiskey distillers in 2016, with this figure set to grow significantly in coming years

Tim O'Donovan from Seedtech highlighted the "win-win" opportunities for farmers from beans.

It follows confirmation the protein subsidy would continue this year, with rates to be confirmed.

Mr O'Donovan predicted yields would most likely continue to increase as knowledge develops in line with the acreage size, and farmers become more used to growing the varieties.

Also Read

He pointed out there was also growing interest across Europe in GMO-free produce. "The overall strategy for Europe is to be 50pc sufficient in protein by 2050," he said. "For breeders and people to get to that level, there is a lot to go as at the moment Europe has only a fraction of self-sufficiency."

Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

Irish home-grown grain must be marketed in a more

Grain producers urged to target distillers in 'premium' push
Stock Picture.

Irish grain must be marketed in a more 'aggressive' fashion
Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller that contains glyphosate for sale in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France says it will not ban glyphosate without an alternative
Christian Schmidt Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture arrives for talks to discuss forming a government with the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin, Germany, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German farm minister sees no timetable for end to glyphosate use
Amazone’s ZA-TS hydro mounted fertiliser spreader.

Fertiliser price hikes will cost farmers €36m
A typical scene in the sugar factory yard at the height of the campaign. Thurles sugar factory is the subject of the Ormond Historical Society’s talk on this Tuesday 12 December. The Ormond Historical Society’s next public lecture is on an interesting local topic – ‘Thurles Sugar Factory – an industry for the people’. The talk is arranged for next Tuesday, 12 December, in the Lecture Hall, Pearse Street, Nenagh (opposite the Hibernian Inn) at 8.30 p.m.

Revival of once buoyant sugar sector moving closer, says campaign group

Tillage farmers to hold meeting on future of sector


Top Stories

German EU Commissioner for budget and human resources Gunther Oettinger

Farmers face cuts of up to 30pc in farm payments as EU considers its...
Gus Connick and son Tommy on his farm with some of the sheep that were attacked by dogs

'The dogs returned and were like killing machines' - farmer on how his sheep...
Gabriel D'Arcy, chief exec of Lacpatrick. Photo/Paul McErlane

LacPatrick Dairies boss outlines ‘optimistic’ forecast on global dairy...
Cattle arriving to Carrick onh Suir Mart. Picture: Pat Moore

Improved beef prices across the board despite high kill figure
Stolen tralier.

Thieves steal Livestock trailer from 81-year-old farmer on the second try

How one farmer fought an epic battle to stop the CPO of his farm
Fertiliser imported into Ireland last autumn was the highest in three years.

Fertiliser price hikes will cost sector €70m