Michael Hoey: ‘I’m terrified for vulnerable tillage sector’

Rising input prices look set to hamper the sector this year Expand

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

Country Crest Managing Director Michael Hoey says he is “terrified” of what awaits the Irish tillage sector in 2023 amid fears of “guillotine” blows for growers.

With margins expected to decline on all tillage farms due to a 20pc decline in output prices, according to Teagasc, alongside a rise in direct costs, and projected return to average yields below 2021 and 2022, he says farmers “are in a vulnerable position”.

