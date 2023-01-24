Michael Hoey: ‘I’m terrified for vulnerable tillage sector’

Country Crest Managing Director Michael Hoey says he is “terrified” of what awaits the Irish tillage sector in 2023 amid fears of “guillotine” blows for growers.

With margins expected to decline on all tillage farms due to a 20pc decline in output prices, according to Teagasc, alongside a rise in direct costs, and projected return to average yields below 2021 and 2022, he says farmers “are in a vulnerable position”.

The agri-food business chief of Skerries north Dublin also called for the formation of “a national tillage co-op” to build processing capacity back into the sector.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, Mr Hoey said the tillage sector is “very vulnerable, very weak, and very unsupported”.

“Every few years when the new CAP comes along, there are more sticks to beat the tillage industry than anything else because they know they can land it there,” he said.

“I’m terrified of this year because we’re going to have very high fertiliser, spray and input prices.

“Winter crops were sown with very expensive diesel last September and October, and what is a price of a tonne of grain going to be next October? Is it going to come way back down again? That is a guillotine for grain growers.”

​The co-founder of one of the country’s largest food suppliers, comprised of chilled ready-meals producer Ballymaguire Foods and Country Crest, which supplies potatoes and onions to Irish retailers, warns “nobody knows where grain prices will settle”.

“2022 was very good as lots of the grain was sown with cheaper base fertiliser in spring 2021 and cheaper diesel and inputs,” said Mr Hoey.

“Prices only started going north last spring, so a lot of crops were in the ground and you had high grain prices at harvest, so farmers done well enough, but it’s the reverse of that I’m worried about.

“Grain prices are falling away currently — nobody knows where they’re going to settle. A lot of merchants are very worried that they’ve big stores of grain bought at high costs from farmers last harvest and they don’t know what they’re going to get for it.

“There are so many opportunities in the whole grain industry and we need a group, like the Irish Grain Growers’ Group, to form a co-op and do similar things to what the co-ops have done in the dairy industry for milk processing.

“Whether it’s manufacturing malt or flour, it’s that further processing bit to add value to the members' produce.”