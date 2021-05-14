Michael Hennessy: Crucial dos and don’ts when applying fungicides, aphicides and herbicides

Soil moisture deficits have eased considerably and are probably close to field capacity in many places.

This bodes well for crop growth, but the welcome rain will help disease spread.

There are a number of crops which need attention over the next week.

Winter barley final disease control is the most pressing. Crops are at or past awns peeping stage. The rainy weather isn’t helping in targeting the application timing but there may be chances between showers.

There is strong evidence that applying the final fungicide at awns emerging will leave more money in the farmer’s pocket: as much as 0.4t/ha or €70/ha, which is more than enough to pay for the fungicide!

The later after heading the final application is applied, the poorer the return on investment.

Winter barley crops have been under stress due to moisture deficits and from the application of growth regulators in many cases.

Crops under stress generally have higher levels of ramularia. All fungicide applications for ramularia are preventative, so earlier application is necessary.

Read More

Revysol, Prothioconazole and Folpet all have activity on ramularia but not the level of control achieved by chlorothalonil. Target to use Folpet (500 g/L) at 1.5L/ha and include a triazole and a strob or SDHI.

A half-rate of these products will be sufficient to maximise yields.

Spring crops have come through a difficult growing phase. Many spring barley crops do not have high plant numbers after poorer establishment rates due to poorish seedbeds, crow damage and cold weather.

Crops are generally at the early tillering stage.

The cold weather has resulted in low populations of aphids, and in most cases the aphid risk is low. This doesn’t mean that if you don’t apply an aphicide there will be no visible signs of BYDV towards harvest — there will.

Read More

However, we have to balance the risks of control versus yield losses. Any late BYDV infection is unlikely to lead to yield losses.

Farming is about learning each year and this is an ideal year to do your own farm trials. I suggest: don’t apply an aphicide to almost all spring crops, with only a small area receiving it (or vice versa, if you think the first option is too risky). This will allow you to see and measure the differences at harvest.

But if your farm is beside the coast or it suffers from BYDV losses each year and your crop has emerged after mid-April, an aphicide application may be warranted.

Most farmers rightly decided to hold off on applying any plant protection products until crops were growing strongly. Growth is strong enough now to apply a herbicide to all crops.

Consult your records for weeds which were not well controlled last year, and remember there is some ALS (Ally, Cameo, etc) resistance in chickweed and corn marigold (pretty widespread) and poppy (more localised).

Responsible





As farmers, we are the only ones responsible for resistant weeds on our farms. So try to prevent resistance by always using an ALS (solfrunurea or SU) herbicide with a herbicide with alternative mode of action (CMPP-P, Dicamba, Arylex etc).

Growth is softer at the moment and crops have recovered so a lower rate will work well, although remember: the larger the weed, the higher the rate.

Another area to consider this week in spring barley is wild oat control. It can be tricky to get this correct. In many situations, pinoxaden (Axial, Avena Nova) will be the product of choice. There are some restrictions depending on how this product is used.

Where the broad-leaf herbicide (SU plus mixer) is used first, then there should be 21 days before the pinoxaden is used.

Where pinoxaden is used first, the broad-leaf herbicide can be used in seven days.

The final consideration — which may be useful, especially now that most applications are a little later than usual — is to apply the SU plus mixer (which should not be a hormone spray, eg CMPP, MCPA, Dicamba etc) plus pinoxaden.

The pinoxaden should be used at the high rate.

Where canary grass is a target, always, always use a high rate of pinoxaden.

Finally, be aware of issues around using wildflower mixes on your farm.

A wildflower mix sown last year in Teagasc, Oak Park was found to have the dreaded blackgrass established in the plots.

The blackgrass could produce up to 6,000 seeds per plant and be a huge source of future contamination for the farm.

This mixture was destroyed and the area will be monitored very carefully for the next three years to ensure all plants/seeds have disappeared.

If you have planted one of these wildflower mixes recently, then the best day’s work you can do is to check these areas immediately, and through the summer, to ensure you have not imported blackgrass onto your farm.

If you intend planting a mix this year, do your homework as to the source of the seed and if there is stringent control of what’s in the mix.

Videos on the Teagasc Crops YouTube page can help you identify blackgrass.

Michael Hennessy is head of crop knowledge at Teagasc, Oak Park







