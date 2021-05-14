Farming

Michael Hennessy: Crucial dos and don’ts when applying fungicides, aphicides and herbicides

Recent rain is good for crop growth – but it will also help disease spread

Disease control: Spraying winter barley. Photo: Roger Jones

Disease control: Spraying winter barley. Photo: Roger Jones

Michael Hennessy

Soil moisture deficits have eased considerably and are probably close to field capacity in many places.

This bodes well for crop growth, but the welcome rain will help disease spread.

