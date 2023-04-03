Michael Hennessy: Why it’s more important than ever to examine the cost of every input

I was reminded recently of the old expression about oats being the ‘sorry crop’ — in any given year, a farmer can be sorry they didn’t have enough to sell as prices are good, or sorry they had too much in a bumper year.

Many farmers may be contemplating the ‘sorry crop’ scenario about the level of spring crops sown or not sown before the weather broke three weeks ago.

Spring crops planted onto free-draining soils are looking quite well, but many crops sown on heavier soils, albeit sown in very good conditions, are not looking so clever now.

Standing water and water just underneath the surface is playing havoc with spring barley, especially where crops are trying to break through the soil surface.

Given the reduction in the price of grain over the past two months and the high input prices, it is important to examine the cost of every input to ensure a good return for every euro spent.

Look at your plant protection products: are there cheaper but equally effective alternatives?

Do you know how much of the rate applied could be considered insurance? Where the level of product required to be effective is known would you consider adding an extra 5pc, 15pc or 25pc of product on top of this rate to be enough or too much insurance?

Discuss all input rates and product choice with your agronomist to establish how much insurance you want to build in to your herbicide or fungicide spend this year.

Large weeds will require higher herbicide rates combined with good growing conditions to achieve the desired result. However, small weeds (1-2 true leaves) that are actively growing will be controlled by a lower rate of an appropriate herbicide.

There is also room to manoeuvre with insecticides and fungicides. Where spring crop were planted in March, an insecticide is not necessary for the majority of crops.

There is room for savings with fungicides especially in barley, rye and oats. Barley research has repeatedly shown that a 50pc rate, of two actives, is slightly above the ideal rate, therefore there is some insurance already build into this rate.

Similarly, rye and oats require a relatively low fungicide input , but you need to watch rates and timing carefully.

Reducing fungicide rates in wheat is more difficult as the genetics are not quite there to provide long term control of septoria.

​To realise these savings, it’s essential to walk and assess your crops. Keep your eye on the overall health of the crop, the level of weeds present or controlled, the diseases present and their position in the leaf canopy — on the old growth or new growth. This will put you in the strongest position to have an in-depth discussion with your agronomist about these crops and the agronomic recommendation presented to you.

Tasks on most tillage farms are starting to back up, with most winter crops now in stem elongation or at growth stage 30.

Generally all winter crops have the P and K applied and the first nitrogen. The main N application is now due on winter barley and winter oats, and earlier planted winter wheats.

On long-term tillage soils, bring barleys to 160-180kg N/ha as the final dressing. Similarly, in long-term tillage soils bring winter oats to 150-160kg N/ha.

The price of N has eased back considerably over the last few weeks, but quite a bit wa bought at the higher prices. This needs to be taken into consideration when applying the final N to crops. The majority of grain yield is grown from the first 60-70pc of N applied, and will taper off, so for every extra kilogram applied, there will be less grain returned to the point where the costs of N outstrips the return of grain yield.

This is called the break even ratio.

Where the average costs of N is high (urea around €800/t) with lower grain prices (currently about €210/t) then the break even ratio of grain dictates the total N rates could decrease by 15-20kg/ha in barley and wheat.

Keep an eye on winter wheat as many of the early October sowing crops are now at or close to growth stage 31. Consider applying a growth regulator as soon as the majority of the crop is between growth stage 30 and growth stage 31.

Where the weather is mild both before and after the PGR application then CCC on its own will do an excellent job. Where the conditions are not as favourable then add in something like Moddus/Optimus or an adjuvant.

There is no need to apply any fungicides to winter wheat at this timing unless yellow rust is building in the crop. The first main fungicide will be applied towards late April when the crops reaches the third last leaf fully expanded.

As the year passes quickly planting spring barley towards the middle of April could be defined as late planting. Seeing rates need to be adjusted for to compensate for less tillering.

Aim to plant 325 seeds per sq metre for barley. This equates to around 190-200kg/ha for most varieties but check the TGW of the seed lot you are using to calculate a more accurate seeding rate.

Michael Hennessy is head of crop knowledge at Teagasc, Oak Park