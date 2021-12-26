Michael Hennessy: Tips for avoiding cash-flow problems caused by high fertiliser costs

Most things went according to plan in 2021 for most tillage farmers, but high fertiliser prices are casting a shadow over the 2022 season.

It’s important to map out the fertilisers that are going to be used this year. All farmers must consider how these fertilisers can be acquired and delivered to the farm in good time so that the maximum efficiency can be gained from them.

The extra costs involved are very worrying. Ensuring you have the cash-flow to buy fertiliser so that it is on farm when it is needed will be difficult for many farmers.

Farmer who are heavily reliant on merchant credit are at the highest risk.

These farmers should ask a number of questions: can I get the fertiliser supply I want, when I want it? Can I get enough finance to pay for it?

Will I get understanding from other creditors as my cashflow will be very tight in 2022?

Planning is key.

The first action must be to create a nutrient management plan for all crops grown in 2022.

Then complete a budget for 2022 and outline as far as you can the critical expenditure: crop inputs including fertilisers; machinery repayments and repairs; and household and living expenses.

You may need some help with this: ask any good advisor.

Once this is completed you are in a strong position to talk to people who give you credit through the year.

Speak to your merchants to ensure you have a good understanding about the availability of fertilisers, especially early in the season.

Establish what terms the merchant will expect, and how much extra you will have to pay this year above what you would normally pay for an extended credit limit.

It will be tricky if the merchant wants payment up front. So you should plan to have more money committed to growing your crops earlier in the season, in comparison to other years, with a proportion of your fertiliser paid for up front.

Talk to your bank, to establish how much of a loan facility can be extended to you, across the season. The credit from the bank will be at a lower interest rate than you get from the merchant.

The enormous strain on many farmers’ cash-flow may have an impact on other creditors.

Again, communication with people expecting money from you is key. This includes landowners who may well be looking for part of the land rental up front.

And planning cuts both ways: given the increased risk of growing crops this year, clever farmers will be looking at forward-selling a proportion of their grain and taking advantage of the historically high prices this year.

Forward-selling grain and buying fertilisers at the same time makes sense from risk reduction point of view.

These two critical parts in growing crops are the most important parts to deermine whether you make a margin or you don’t.

It’s a message you will hear a lot from Teagasc in 2022: sit down and spend time planning and organising your inputs (and sales) early in the season and don’t leave it to the last minute.

Michael Hennessy is head of crop knowledge at Teagasc, Oak Park