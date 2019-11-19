Michael Hennessy: Extra-careful management needed to salvage struggling winter crops

The survey shows that on average 45pc of winter wheat, 57pc of winter barley and 34pc of winter oats are sown nationally compared to normal. These figures are stark.

Teagasc completed a planting survey over the last week to get an idea of the area sown this year compared to normal, and it shows that some areas have as little as 15pc planted compared to normal, with other areas closer to 70pc.

It's not uncommon to see stubble fields, with ponds of water, which would normally have a winter crop at the two- to three-leaf stage at this time of the year.

However, even these stats do not paint the true picture. Almost all of these areas were planted up to a month later than normal. Most crops have been planted in sub-optimal seed beds which are rapidly cooling. This will delay establishment, extending the period of time these crops are vulnerable to pest damage and water-logging.

Management of these crops will be difficult. Keep an eye for slug activity and use regular bait points before applying slug pellets. Slugs can hollow out grains, chew the emerging shoot and also graze leaves.

Where pellets are used, there is generally little point applying to headlands as these areas tend to be more consolidated and rarely suffer badly from attack.

Farmers should also take into account the 5-metre buffer zone (non-spread zone) from water courses and ditches.

Metaldehyde, the active ingredient in most slug pellets, is quite leachable to surface water so farmers must apply these products carefully.

Late planting can generally lead to less weeds overall; however, annual meadow grass may be problematic, especially in wet autumns like this one.

As most crops are not up yet and ground conditions are very poor, crops may struggle to establish, so delay herbicide application until the two- to three-leaf stage of the crop. This will probably occur into the new year for many crops.

Consider a herbicide which will be kind to the establishing crop and if possible apply when the crop is growing.

On a positive note aphids are less likely to be a problem given the wet and cold weather at the moment. Aphid pressure is low in crops sown well inland; however, coastal crops or where BYDV has been a constant problem will need to be watched carefully over the winter.

What crop options are available now? The window is all but closed for winter barley and winter oats for everywhere except favourable sites in the far south.

There is still time to plant wheat in the coming weeks up until mid-February. However, bitter experience of losses from bird attack in past years may dissuade many from planting this late.

Those who can plant, in good seedbeds, must consider the seed rate, which should be adjusted from rates used only a couple of weeks ago. Crop establishment rates will drop from over 90pc in normal circumstances to 65pc or 60pc at this time of the year.

The seed rate should take into account that later-planted crops will produce fewer leaves and fewer tillers than normal. Aim to establish 310 plants per sq metre of winter wheat, at a 65pc establishment rate, which translates into a seeding rate of 240-250kg/ha (15.3-16 st/ac).

Planting at the same time as your neighbours will help to spread crows feeding on the seed and limit the damage. However, you should be prepared to patrol these fields to ensure bird damage is minimised.

Where there is no chance of planting until next spring many growers may be worried about the backlog of work, having too much of one crop in the system and whether there will be enough crops on the farm for the Greening obligations for the Basic Payment Scheme.

Wheat (whether winter or spring varieties) planted after January 1 is counted as spring wheat.

Beans are a financially attractive crop, where the protein payment is in place and can be planted from February.

Both of these crops will reduce the dependency on spring feed barley, one of the lowest-margin crops in recent years.

It's a good time to look for other higher-value options such as porridge oats and malting barley.

There may be conditions attached to production of these crops but the extra financial margin may make the extra effort worth it.

The Teagasc eProfit Monitor shows malting barley had 50pc greater profitability than spring feed barley in a low grain price year.

Michael Hennessy is head of Teagasc's Crops Knowledge Transfer department

Indo Farming