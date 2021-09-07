Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Michael Hennessy: Best ways to invest profits from bumper harvest

Harvest is coming to an end Expand

Close

Harvest is coming to an end

Harvest is coming to an end

Harvest is coming to an end

Michael Hennessy

Harvest is coming to a rapid finish for most farmers, although there is still a little way to go in later-ripening parts of the country (midlands and north west) and for some larger growers.

Spring beans are yet to be completed but reports of the autumn-planted crops are good.

Growers couldn’t but be happy with the harvest this year. There isn’t a crop so far that has disappointed, in yield or quality.

Most Watched

Privacy