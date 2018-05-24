Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 24 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Massive hike in maize plantings driven by dairy farmers

Alan Lucas cutting maize in Ballymacormack, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones
Alan Lucas cutting maize in Ballymacormack, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones
Donal Fitzgerald Goldcrop

A massive hike is reported in the land area sown to maize this year, with some estimates putting the lift in the plantings at over 7,000ha.

Donal Fitzgerald of Goldcrop maintained that up to 18,000ha of maize has been sown, which equates to a 60pc hike in last year's plantings which totalled 11,000ha.

He said the level of seed and chemical sales suggested a far higher level of farmer interest in the crop this spring.

This prediction was supported by Sam Shine of Samco, the Limerick-based manufacturer of maize planters and of biodegradable film under which most of the Irish crop is grown.

Mr Shine estimated that film sales were up 50pc so far this year, and that maize was still being sown in some areas.

The sharp growth in maize plantings has been attributed to increased interest among dairy farmers, and a greater number of tillage farmers growing maize on contract for neighbouring milk suppliers.

However, Mr Fitzgerald said that renting ploughed ground, rather than contract growing, was the preferred option for most dairy farmers.

Mr Shine pointed out that maize ground also provided a ready outlet for slurry for dairy units. Maize costs around €1,000/ac to grow and harvest, and should deliver around 20-22 tonnes of fresh or 6.0-6.5 tonnes of dry matter in the pit.

Also Read

Carlow-based farm consultant, Pat Minnock, said the late spring meant a lot of land had been sown to maize instead of spring barley.

"A lot of the maize is being sown without plastic, so how it will go will depend on the conditions over the next couple of months," Mr Minnock said.

"The year will have to come right to avoid a harvest date in late October or November. At the moment the omens look good with rapid growth," he maintained.

Mr Minnock said there had also been a marked increase in the area of fodder beet sown this spring.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

The prototype of an autonomous weeding machine by Swiss start-up ecoRobotix is pictured during tests on a sugar beet field near Bavois, Switzerland May 18, 2018. Picture taken May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Robots fight weeds in challenge to agrochemical giants
Picture Conor McCabe

Kilkenny farmers use glasshouses to deliver on potato deal with Aldi
Maize sprouts are is seen in a field in Schnersheim, France, April 25, 2018. Picture taken April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

Warm weather helps EU maize planting but raises yield risk
(Stock Photo)

The beans are up and have beaten the crows
A box of Cheerios cereal, fortified with soy and pea protein, is seen in this photo illustration in Wilmette, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

Could the humble pea solve our protein demand problems?
Mark Browne

'Every day of bad weather reduces our crop margins'
Potatoes

Research shows GM potato variety combined with new management...


Top Stories

Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Farm payments need radical overhaul: MEPs
Fortgranite is a 341ac estate located close to Baltinglass; the farm facilities include a 220-cubicle dairy unit.

Gallery: Massive 341ac estate on the market includes a 220-cubicle dairy...

Difficult spring conditions sees huge fall in winter crops
Farm plastics baled for recycling by the Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG) which operated 235 collections services last year

Levy disadvantage forces FRS depot to halt farm plastics collection
Gorse fire in the Dublin Mountains Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade

Fire warning issued: 'Landowners found burning illegally could face fines,...
Boho Road, Enniskillen. Credit: Google Images

Teenager killed in border farm accident
Structure on Farming in Ireland 2016.

CSO Farm Structure Survey: Everything you need to know about Irish...