Massive hike in maize plantings driven by dairy farmers

A massive hike is reported in the land area sown to maize this year, with some estimates putting the lift in the plantings at over 7,000ha.

Donal Fitzgerald of Goldcrop maintained that up to 18,000ha of maize has been sown, which equates to a 60pc hike in last year's plantings which totalled 11,000ha.

He said the level of seed and chemical sales suggested a far higher level of farmer interest in the crop this spring. This prediction was supported by Sam Shine of Samco, the Limerick-based manufacturer of maize planters and of biodegradable film under which most of the Irish crop is grown.

Mr Shine estimated that film sales were up 50pc so far this year, and that maize was still being sown in some areas. The sharp growth in maize plantings has been attributed to increased interest among dairy farmers, and a greater number of tillage farmers growing maize on contract for neighbouring milk suppliers.