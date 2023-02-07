Farming

Mark Plunkett: Tips for balancing soil P and K in a high-yielding year

Inputs: Both winter and spring cereals demand a good supply of P and K during the growing season Expand

Mark Plunkett

Over the last decade, soil fertility on tillage farms has improved at a rate of around 1pc per year, thaks to regular soil testing and attention to detail in formulating suitable fertiliser types to supply balanced crop nutrition.

In 2022, the application of both phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) fertilisers as reported by the Department reduced by about 25pc, as farmers looked to keep costs down amid mounting fertiliser prices.

