Mark Plunkett: How to capture carbon and build soil resilience

Building reliance into our cropping systems starts with our soils – and building soil carbon or organic matter will help soils be more resistant to the extremes of weather events,

Caitlin Hurley incorporating chopped straw on the family farm at Jagoes Mills, Kinsale, Co Cork. Caitlin says this is of great long-term benefit, providing additional organic matter along with carbon storage in the soil, and also putting a proper value on straw.
Caitlin Hurley incorporating chopped straw on the family farm at Jagoes Mills, Kinsale, Co Cork. Caitlin says this is of great long-term benefit, providing additional organic matter along with carbon storage in the soil, and also putting a proper value on straw.

Slurry spreading in Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Mark Plunkett

As we move into the main cereal harvest, the combine and weigh bridge will be the final measure of crop performance for 2021.

The dry June and hot July will have accelerated the grain filling period, especially for winter wheats and spring cereal crops.

Where crops followed a break crop such as beans or maize, or had received an application of organic manures, they seemed to be more resilient to the hot, dry conditions and were greener for longer. This resulted in a longer grain-filling period.

