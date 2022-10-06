Mark Plunkett: How soil-sampling could save you up to €390/ha in fertiliser costs

Savings: Up-to-date soil test results are the first step to controlling fertiliser costs

One of the main changes in the review of the Nitrates Action Plan is that all arable lands sown from January 1 will require up-to-date soil samples for up to 5ha once every four years or assume soil P Index 4.

With fertiliser prices at all-time highs, up-to-date soil test results will provide a solid basis to planning fertiliser requirements and will be the first step to controlling costs.

Soil analysis is a small cost at €1.25/ha/year for a standard soil sample compared to a kilo of P costing up to €5, and could reduce fertiliser costs from €190/ha to €390/ha on high fertility soils.

Soil P & K Index 4

A recent review of tillage soil test results indicate that 19pc and 38pc of tillage soils are Index 4 for P (>10mg/l) and K (>150mg/l), respectively.

There is an opportunity to reduce/omit K applications. Take a crop of winter wheat yielding 10t/ha: a maintenance application of K (10 x 10kg/t) will cost around €200/ha (100kg K/ha x €2/kg).

Now is the time to identify high-fertility soils (Index 4) to tailor fertiliser applications and tap into soil’s P & K reserves, especially for winter cereal crops.

In addition, where P and K applications were reduced or omitted in 2022, soil-sample these fields and check the effects of omitting P or K applications for the soils on your farm.

Generally, soil P levels will fall relatively slowly depending on soil test result & soil type.

However, soil K levels can fall more rapidly, especially with the removal of high-yielding crops on light to medium soil types, while heavier soil types will have a greater soil K supply.

Lime & soil pH

The soils database indicates that around 40pc of tillage soils require lime. Optimum soil pH is the key to nutrient availability and efficiency for such major nutrients as N, P, K, Mg, Ca & S.

Now is a great time to apply recommended rates of lime based on soil analysis to correct soil pH. Ground limestone is the most cost-effective route to correcting and maintaining soil pH in the long term.

Straw incorporation

Approximately 52,000ha of straw was chopped in 2022 resulting in retention of more P and K in cereal and OSR fields.

Cereal straw retains around 10pc and 50pc of total crop P and K, respectively. For example a 10t/ha grain crop of winter wheat will return around 4kg P & 50kg K/ha in the straw. This reduces the crop’s P & K requirements for the next crop and reduces growing costs by about €120/ha.

Where straw was chopped over the last number of years, it is good practice to soil test and evaluate the effect on soil fertility levels especially K.

Winter Cereals and P & K advice

Apply P and K on low-fertility soils (P & K Index 1 and 2). Incorporate or combine drill 20kg P/ha and 10kg P/ha, respectively. This can be supplied by 0-10-20 at 100 to 200 kg/ha (0.8 to 1.6 bags/ac) at sowing time.

Soils at P Index 1 would benefit most from an application of fresh P at sowing time, especially for sensitive crops such as winter barley. Placing P will increase the availability of the P in the rooting zone required for root and tiller development in the early stages of crop establishment.

Building soil P and K levels to soil Index 3, is questionable at present. However, a recent trial from Oak Park shows that increasing soil P from Index 1 to 3 increased winter wheat grain yield by 1.5t/ha.

With high fertiliser prices, consider alternative P & K sources such as organic manures (FYM, cattle slurry, mushroom compost or dairy sludge) as a cost-effective source to build soil fertility levels.

Mark Plunkett is a Teagasc soil and plant nutrition specialist based at Johnstown Castle