Maize growers facing 20pc loss on yields in wake of Storm Ali

Farmers are facing a 20pc yield loss in maize and severely disrupted harvesting conditions after Storm Ali battered the crop across the northern half of the country.

Maize crops in the northeast were worst hit, with over 60pc of crops lodged or badly tossed in counties Meath and Louth.

Brendan Lynch from Ardee said 130ac of his 200ac of maize had been flattened by the storm.

The crop was ready to cut and the plan was to begin harvesting yesterday, Mr Lynch told the Farming Independent.

“The crop was around 9ft high but the stalks were broken 18in from the ground and the crop laid over,” he said.

The Lynches, who grow maize for anaerobic digestion as well as for local farmers, estimate that yield losses due to the storm damage will be around 20pc.

Since the contractors will now be restricted in the manner in which they harvest the maize — they will essentially have to cut against the crop in the laid-over sections — progress is likely to be restricted to 25-30ac per day when they normally would expect to cut 60-70ac.

John Foley of Maizetech said the quality of the crops this year had accentuated last week’s storm damage.