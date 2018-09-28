Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 28 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Maize growers facing 20pc loss on yields in wake of Storm Ali

Brendan Lynch with his Maize Crop at Reaghstown Ardee. Pic Seamus Farrelly
Brendan Lynch with his Maize Crop at Reaghstown Ardee. Pic Seamus Farrelly
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

Farmers are facing a 20pc yield loss in maize and severely disrupted harvesting conditions after Storm Ali battered the crop across the northern half of the country.

Maize crops in the northeast were worst hit, with over 60pc of crops lodged or badly tossed in counties Meath and Louth.

Brendan Lynch from Ardee said 130ac of his 200ac of maize had been flattened by the storm.

The crop was ready to cut and the plan was to begin harvesting yesterday, Mr Lynch told the Farming Independent.

“The crop was around 9ft high but the stalks were broken 18in from the ground and the crop laid over,” he said.

The Lynches, who grow maize for anaerobic digestion as well as for local farmers, estimate that yield losses due to the storm damage will be around 20pc.

Since the contractors will now be restricted in the manner in which they harvest the maize — they will essentially have to cut against the crop in the laid-over sections — progress is likely to be restricted to 25-30ac per day when they normally would expect to cut 60-70ac.

John Foley of Maizetech said the quality of the crops this year had accentuated last week’s storm damage.

Also Read

“There are some outstanding crops of maize this year,” Mr Foley maintained.

He said damage to the crops was concentrated north of a line from Limerick to Dublin, with the worst affected areas in Meath and Louth.

Mr Foley pointed out that maize crops across the southeast were similarly hit by storm damage last year. While the vast majority of the yield was saved, the harvest was much slower.

It is estimated that over 18,000ha of maize were sown this year. Ciaran Collins of Teagasc said crops are generally good with well filled cobs.

Harvesting just started in earnest this week and yields are expected to be on par with previous years.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

This year's winter cereals are the cleanest I have ever seen

New research shows fall in fertiliser usage on farms
An overall harvest of 2.2 million tonnes is forecast for 2018 - down from 2.3 million tonnes last year. Photo: O'Gorman Photography

Cereals harvest forecast to be 100,000t down on 2017
Cotton left over from last years harvest is seen in a field near Wakita, Oklahoma, U.S., May 11, 2018. Picture taken May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Cotton makes a comeback in US Plains as farmers sour on wheat

Why the omens look good for some rapid growth in late spring crops
Ireland imports approximately 60-70pc of the grain it needs to feed livestock. Photo: Roger Jones

Grain growers calls for auditing system to track all grain traded in Ireland
Alan Lucas cutting maize in Ballymacormack, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Massive hike in maize plantings driven by dairy farmers


Top Stories

Letterkenny courthouse

Fumes of cigarette fire in bedroom killed farmer (80)
FA President Joe Healy.

Will UK consumers demand a cheap food policy post Brexit?
Gardaí sealed off the scene of the tragedy with investigations set to continue today. Stock picture

Father killed by falling tree in freak accident while working on his...
President of IFA Joe Healy and RTE's Europe Editor Tony Connelly guest speakers at the

'Everything, including CAP, will be hit if there is a hard Brexit'
A wool sale room sign is pictured outside an auction, sampling and storage and distribution centre in Yennora, Sydney, Australia September 20, 2018. Picture taken September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Barrett

Buyers battle at Australian wool auction as drought cuts supplies
Albert de Cogan prepares for the day ahead as normality returned at Ploughing 2018. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Opinion: Ploughing chiefs should honour any unused tickets at next year's event
Joe Healy President of The IFA and Pat Mc Cormack President of the ICMSA.

Farm leaders round on Minister over low-interest loan scheme