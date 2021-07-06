Farming

Farming

Looming banana crisis may force a rethink on GM technology – and our cropping practices

Panama disease could cripple international trade in bananas – and the best solution involves transgenic work

Are we comfortable with GM tech? Or do we accept that bananas may become scarce and expensive?

Andrew Bergin

Britain’s recent ‘Sausage Wars’ remind me of Boris Johnson’s previous pork pies about straight bananas — back in his journalism days — and they coincide with a serious threat to our favourite fruit.

Panama disease, a strain of fusarium, could cripple international trade in bananas.

If a banana is a fruit, where are the seeds? In a commercial banana there aren’t any because the plant that produces it is sterile. Wild bananas have seeds and by all accounts are not very nice to eat.

