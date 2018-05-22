Kilkenny farmers use glasshouses to deliver on potato deal with Aldi

Kilkenny farmers used glasshouses to deliver new season potatoes to Aldi on time as part of a huge €70m deal with the retailer.

Aldi today announced it will sell €24 million worth of Irish grown potatoes this year, with New Season Irish Potatoes arriving in select Aldi stores on Thursday May 24.

Piltown, Co. Kilkenny based O’Shea’s Farms is supplying the potatoes to Aldi’s stores, with Queens and Home Guard due on shelf imminently and New Season Roosters to follow in August. O’Shea’s Farms parent company, fruit and vegetable wholesaler Iverk Produce, agreed a three-year contract with Aldi in 2017 to provide Aldi with €70m worth of Irish-grown potatoes.

John O’Shea of O’Shea’s Farms and Paul Scally, Aldi Ireland’s Buying Director

Thanks to innovative glasshouse growing and harvesting techniques, O’Shea’s Farm will deliver the New Season Irish Potatoes to Aldi’s stores on schedule, despite a difficult 2018 growing period due to adverse weather. James O’Shea of O’Shea Farms said the extremely cold weather and snow in February and March this year posed significant challenges to potato growers nationwide.