Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Key points to remember before you start spraying your crops

Make sure your sprayer testing is up to date, check the buffer zones for each product, and minimise spray drift

Inspection: You can find out when the sprayer test is due by looking at the sticker placed on the sprayer at the time of initial test. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

Inspection: You can find out when the sprayer test is due by looking at the sticker placed on the sprayer at the time of initial test. Photo: Roger Jones

Inspection: You can find out when the sprayer test is due by looking at the sticker placed on the sprayer at the time of initial test. Photo: Roger Jones

Inspection: You can find out when the sprayer test is due by looking at the sticker placed on the sprayer at the time of initial test. Photo: Roger Jones

Ciaran Collins

We are heading into the busiest months for the application of plant protection products (PPPs).

The sprayer on a typical 100ha tillage farm will apply in excess of €25,000 of PPPs in a season, so a properly functioning sprayer is vital to protect this investment and the environment.

Most Watched

Privacy