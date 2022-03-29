Key points to remember before you start spraying your crops

We are heading into the busiest months for the application of plant protection products (PPPs).

The sprayer on a typical 100ha tillage farm will apply in excess of €25,000 of PPPs in a season, so a properly functioning sprayer is vital to protect this investment and the environment.

Sprayer testing

Sprayer testing is now a fundamental activity on any tillage farm. It was introduced as part of the Sustainable Use Directive (SUD) in 2015, which regulates the use of pesticides and to puts controls in place to make the use of PPPs more sustainable.

Following the introduction of the SUD, all boom sprayers wider than 3m needed to be tested by November 26, 2016 and the test lasted for five years.

For tests after 2020 the interval is now every three years.

A farmer can find out when the sprayer test is due by looking at the sticker placed on the sprayer at the time of initial test.

The TAMS tillage capital scheme has been an enormous success in increasing technology available on farms.

GPS control is now common on larger tillage farms leading to increased precision — fewer overlaps and misses, which saves the farmer money and results in less crop damage and reduced environmental impact.

It is reassuring for an agronomist to see tiny unsprayed sections on headlands, which highlights the effectiveness of this technology.

Buffer zones

All plant protection products are also subject to buffer zones, which are applicable to all surface water bodies and can range in size from 1m to 70m.

Buffer zones vary for individual products, so check the label prior to application or look on the PCRD website.

If there are a number of products in the sprayer, the buffer zone applies to the product with the largest requirement.

Buffer zones can be reduced in certain circumstances by using STRIPE — Surface water Tool for Reducing the Impact of Pesticides in the Environment.

Some products have non-reducible buffer zones; refer to the PCRD website for details.

Buffers zones can’t be eliminated entirely: a minimum distance of 1m always applies.

Statutory ‘no-use’ zones (‘safeguard zones’) apply around all drinking water abstraction points (public and private boreholes and rivers/lakes), ranging from 5m to 200m. These can’t be reduced using STRIPE.

Spray drift

All farmers should aim to minimise spray drift, which is affected by wind speed, nozzle size/type, sprayer pressure, forward speed and boom height.

A key way to reduce spray drift is to keep the boom at the optimum height of 50cm above the crop.

Small increases in boom height result in big increases in spray drift, which is six times greater when the boom is operated at 80cm above the crop than at 50cm.

Many modern sprayers are equipped with electronic, automatic boom height sensors, but where this technology is not available, a simple solution is to fit a cable tie to both ends of the boom 50cm below the nozzles.

Ciaran Collins is a Teagasc crops specialist based at Midleton, Co Cork