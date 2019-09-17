Kevin Nolan: We can't grow profitably without GM tech

The combine will then be blown down, powerwashed, run and greased, and a list will made of any issues needing attention for next year once the beans are harvested.

I will put 'bait' in the cab and all around the combine to keep vermin away.

This is a time when I look back at the growing season and analyse what factors had a positive or negative on the crops we grew this year.

Tullow was the epicentre of the drought in summer 2018; harvest 2019 was a dream in comparison.

Water and nitrogen

These are two major factors for crop performance.

At the time of writing, we have had 374mm of rain this year.

Although crops performed well, I believe there was much more potential lost to the lack of soil moisture; water table levels were quite low all through the growing season in Carlow.

Liquid nitrogen 32 UAN was sprayed on some of the crops this year, and it really seems to have done wonders on the maize.

The bulk of the fertiliser put on the crops was granular which was applied via a prototype trailed spreader at 36 metres - this was a 10-tonne trailed machine complete with weight cells, full Gps section control, and twin belt, all controlled via a touch screen and set via an app on my phone.

The most amazing thing about the spreader is that it is designed and built in this country, by AgriSpread in Mayo.

I was very proud when showing different international groups of farmers around my farm to be able to tell them it was built here in Ireland. We really punch above our weight in agri-engineering / manufacturing here.

The almost constant loss of important agri-chemicals is really starting to hit hard now as winter barley will be planted this autumn without any protection from BYDV virus.

This is a an unfortunate chapter as winter barley/spring barley is the one cereal whose yields have been on a steady rise over the last few years, which clearly helps profitability.

It's up to us cereal growers to try to plant winter barley as late as possible now to try to reduce the BYDV risk; this adds another levels of pressure at a time when the planting date is the most important date of the crop.

It's also important to avoid planting winter wheat too early, in order to reduce the septoria pressure.

Of course, practicality weighs in, with later planting bringing risks of its own, such as broken weather, poorer seedbeds, so where are we really going?

We are turning down a road where everything is going to be harder for farmers growing crops in Ireland, so we must start thinking outside of what we know.

GM technology/CRISPR/Cas

This is where the future is at for profitable growing of all crops in Ireland.

It used to take 10 years to develop a beneficial trait and cost €100 million. Due to extra regulation it now costs €130m to develop a beneficial trait.

CRISPR/Cas (a genetic-based immune system) would hugely speed up this process. True it's not for everybody but at least those in favour should be allowed to push forward.

If we used this system, we wouldn't have to spray potatoes up to 15 times for blight, and we would reduce fungicide in potatoes by 90pc - yet we can't as it's illegal in 'green Ireland'. Honestly, which option is better for the environment?

The possibilities are very exciting for all crops.

Recently researchers developed a wheat variety that is sprout resistant using the CRISPR/Cas system in 12 months.

In 2018, 192m hectares (474m acres) were planted with biotech crops. I believe it's time to start the debate, and hopefully Teagasc will be at the centre of it.

Planning ahead

I am working on the cropping plan for next year. We are concentrating on subsoiling headlands of fields to take out any compaction, hedge cutting and general maintenance on machinery in preparation for the busy autumn planting campaign.

Family

I have been busy lately training the children in tractor and loader driving, It's great to see all the kids interested - and safety is the number one priority on the farm at all times. They all seemed to pick it up very quickly. I'm particularly impressed by my daughter Aoibheann's ability to manoeuvre the tractor complete with a 40ft triple-axle bale trailer - I think it has something to do with wanting a pony!

It's great to see the determination in all the kids shining through.

We're all looking forward to the Ploughing today. Hopefully the weather holds, as it's always a great day out for all the family.

Kevin Nolan is a former Tillage Farmer of the Year, based in Ballon, Co Carlow

