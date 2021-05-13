John Heney: It looks suspiciously like they’re trying to sneak softer GMO rules in through the back door

There is a huge amount happening in relation to the future of farming in Ireland.

We have ongoing Cap Reform talks in Brussels, while in the Dáil we had the Climate Action Bill ,which claims to put Ireland on track for a 51pc reduction in emissions by 2030.

But what should be of far more interest to Irish farmers, I believe — and indeed the Irish public — is the contents of our recently published Draft Agri-Food Strategy 2030.

On first reading everything appeared normal, but hidden deep in the middle of a mission statement, the report said one of its main goals was to “embed the agri-food sector in the circular, regenerative bioeconomy”.

Promoting a circular and regenerative economy which encourages sustainability and biodiversity is to be applauded.

However, the absence of any clear definition of ‘bioeconomy’ in the report left me perplexed, particularly as the term is referred to at least 80 times.

So why all the mystery? Surely this report is not trying to hide something from us?

Online I found a publication called Bioeconomy for Beginners. In a section titled ‘the importance of biotechnology for the bioeconomy’ it explained that “biotechnology is the basis for numerous processes for the production of food and feed”.

Yet biotechnology is not mentioned at all in the 500-page Strategy 2030 document.

Microbes

I also came across the 2018 Government ‘National Policy Statement on the Bioeconomy’, which said a bioeconomy would help in “enabling a step change in the productivity of crops, animals and microbes through the application of biotechnology”.

And a European Commission paper, ‘Innovating for Sustainable Growth — A Bioeconomy for Europe’, explains that a bioeconomy encompasses the “production of renewable biological resources and their conversion into food, feed, bio-based products and bioenergy…

“The bioeconomy includes food, relies on life sciences, agronomy, ecology, food science and social sciences, biotechnology, nanotechnology, information and communication technologies, and engineering.”

Once again, the link with biotechnology!

Many papers and reports I found suggest a consistent link between biotechnology and a bioeconomy.

So I was not surprised to see that the EU Commission has recently launched a review of the EU’s long-standing rules relating to Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) as well as more recent gene-editing biotechnology.

Apparently the current EU laws on GMOs present a serious obstacle to the development of a functioning European bioeconomy.

Germany’s agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner welcomed the prospect of an “overdue modernisation” of the legal framework for gene-editing, claiming that it could help farmers produce sufficient food sustainably.

Reports from France also suggest that the government and the general public are wavering in their opposition to open-field tests of genetically modified organism crops.

So I find it hard to accept the lack of a clear definition of a ‘bioeconomy’ and the absence of any reference to biotechnology in the 2030 Report as just an inadvertent omission.

Is this an attempt by the authors to facilitate the introduction by stealth of technologies such as gene editing into food production systems here in Ireland?

While many people including myself were very happy to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, which is based on similar forms of biotechnology, there are many people in the scientific world who share concerns regarding the use of CRISPR gene editing technology.

An online article in bitesizebio.com claims: “In theory, the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing system is incredibly specific, but in practice, it is not. It can create mutations elsewhere in the genome, known as ‘off-target’ modifications… you can never be 100pc confident that you don’t have any off-target effects.”

Any move to allow the use of gene-editing technologies in food production should be placed before the Irish public for an informed debate before any decision is reached.

The consequences for Ireland’s green image and reputation as a producer of high-quality, naturally produced food makes such a decision really important and not something which should be hidden deep in the pages of a Government-sponsored report.

Grass growth

Meanwhile back in my everyday world of farming, grass growth this spring has been very poor — so much so that the last of my cattle only went out in late April.

The most disappointing part was that the cattle who went out on grass in early March appear not to have done that well and still have a lot of catching up to do.

Once again I don’t have any prize winners among my cattle and if anything they are looking even plainer than in other years, but then that’s Friesians for you!

Grass management has been difficult, but the recent rise in temperatures along with some rain should quickly change that around.

Even on my silage ground things appeared to grind to a halt, so it looks as though it could be late May before I get my first cut done.

The really good news however is that everyone is keeping well here on the farm. We have all succeeded in avoiding the virus so far, and isn’t that all that really matters in the end?

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary