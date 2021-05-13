Farming

John Heney: It looks suspiciously like they’re trying to sneak softer GMO rules in through the back door

The draft Agri-Food Strategy 2030 extols biotechnology but strangely doesn’t mention biotechnology. Is this deliberate, at a time when the EU has launched a review of rules on Genetically Modified Organisms?

Urging caution: 'Many people in the scientific world share concerns regarding the use of CRISPR gene-editing technology', says John Heney Expand

Urging caution: 'Many people in the scientific world share concerns regarding the use of CRISPR gene-editing technology', says John Heney

John Heney

There is a huge amount happening in relation to the future of farming in Ireland.

We have ongoing Cap Reform talks in Brussels, while in the Dáil we had the Climate Action Bill ,which claims to put Ireland on track for a 51pc reduction in emissions by 2030.

