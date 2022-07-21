‘I’ve never harvested winter barley this early before’

Next focus: John Crowley in a field of mustard cover crop for spring barley on his farm at Ferns, Co Wexford. Photo: Patrick Browne

The growing season has been favourable for my crops. The Clonroche series soil type I farm on is extremely free-draining, and spring crops especially can suffer if they don’t get enough rainfall but the rain came at the right time this year for both my spring malting barley and spring beans.

My winter barley was harvested on July 13 — the earliest that I have ever cut it. There are mixed reports about yield of winter barley in my area but I am happy with what I achieved.

The majority of my winter barley was drilled after beans and having a break crop certainly benefited my overall winter barley yield this year.

This year I grew Joyau, a BYDV-tolerant barley variety, because I want to reduce the use of insecticides on the farm. Given the yield performance, I’m interested in growing it next time.

Now that the winter barley harvest is complete and straw has been removed, the next focus will be getting my catch crops established in these fields.

Half of my winter barley area this year will be going into spring barley next year so I have a good opportunity to establish an excellent catch crop, given I will get it drilled in July and the long growing season over the autumn/winter.

I have been using the leafy turnip/forage rape mix that is common with farmers in GLAS. However, this year I am considering some different mixes to see how they will perform.

After the winter barley I will be sowing a tillage radish/vetch/phacelia mix. This mix is expensive but I have seen it grown on other farms and I was impressed by the soil conditioning that the tillage radish brings.

Also, the vetch will fix nitrogen which is a big bonus going forward.

Despite the cost, I feel that getting this mix in after the winter barley will mean I will get full utilisation of the crop because of the long growing season.

I also hope to incorporate an organic manure into the soil pre-catch-crop drilling to further build my soil organic matter level.

Typically I had been applying slurry in February pre-ploughing but that was getting more challenging with difficult weather conditions.

John Crowley farms at Ferns, Co Wexford. He is advised by Ciaran Hickey, Mark Plunkett and Eoin Lyons