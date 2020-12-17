It's raining sprouts! - Kerry farmer on producing 180 tonnes of Brussels sprouts

Sprouting time for SuperValu supplier Paudie Hanifan at his farm in Ballygarron, Tralee. The supermarket chain expects to sell almost 1,900 tonnes of Irish vegetables over the festive period – the same weight as 20 NASA space shuttles. Photo by Valerie O’Sullivan

Love them or hate them, there's no denying that Brussels sprouts make for a growing business, especially for producer Paudie Hanafin and his wife, Mary, who operate out of their Ballygarron farm in the Spa.

Brussels sprouts boom in popularity at this time of year, Paudie estimates that each year, depending on the weather, his farm produces around 180 tonnes of sprouts.

Thankfully, with so many other areas affected by COVID, Paudie said business has continued to go well this year, something he attributes to people looking after themselves, and a rise in home-cooking during lock-down.

"There's obviously been a big rise in people cooking at home. The sale of vegetables went up. It's better that people are eating local vegetables, they can track the food back to us here and they can see how it goes from field to fork," he said.

Paudie added that he has read several articles recently that say that sprouts are an up-and-coming super food. Paudie, however, acknowledges the hard hours that go into making sure the vegetables get to where they need to go.

"I'd say I have about 36 to 38 acres of sprouts and, overall, I have about 100 acres of veg between cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, leeks. With the sprouts now, we'd be harvesting 24 hours, packing for 24 hours, and we'd be grading for 24 hours. Sprouts are especially hard work because you'd almost have to harvest them, grade them and pack them, all within 24 hours," he continued.

