It's not all gloom and doom on autumn crops despite the relentless downpours

There will be plenty of gloomy predictions that these crops will never do well and that the roots of these crops are destroyed, especially where some magic potion can be sold to counteract these aforementioned poor roots.

The good news is that, generally, they are emerging uniformly and evenly, except of course where flooding occurred or where seed was physically washed away or eaten.

The crops that have been sown are taking a minimum of four weeks to emerge - causing more stress and worry.

But winter cereals are very resilient to poor weather conditions, especially in fertile soils and rotations.

The one thing that winter cereals have in their favour is time. Time to establish, time to overcome wet roots, time to replenish and lay down the foundations for high yield potential.

At this point in the season and given the weather patterns endured, there won't be any seed put into the ground until the New Year. That's not such a bad thing. Seed into the ground after Christmas will emerge into longer days, hopefully better growing conditions and will be in a better position to fight the ravages of pests and wet soil conditions.

While we are waiting for better weather, its time to put in a few plans. First and foremost is looking after the crops that are in the ground.

Regular monitoring is crucial to keep an eye on damage from slugs, crows, rabbitts and rats. Herbicides will also have to be applied at some stage. Given the wet weather and the low temperatures, aphids won't be a high risk, but we can't discount their presence completely.

For fields still bare, the default decision is to wait and sow with spring barley next March/April. In these times, that could be a mistake.

There was a time when spring barley would wait patiently for weeks and weeks before eventually being salvaged with great success well into October.

Modern varieties have had that trait bred out of them.

There is a distinct limit to what a combine can handle of any one crop type next harvest, especially if it's a broken harvest. Bear that in mind when planning a programme.

Another potential crop, spring wheat, isn't an option this year. Seed availability is too low, and the reality is the crop does not perform on farm any more.

There appears to be a big number of spring wheat varieties currently being evaluated at the DAFM variety evaluations and there is a trend towards breeding facilitative wheats, that can be sown in winter or in spring.

The future for the crop is good, but that is for tomorrow. For this year, it will play a minor or bit part.

Winter wheat

Don't completely omit winter wheat for early spring sowing.

Each variety has a latest sowing date assigned to it which, if adhered to, will give some comfort to sowing if the soil dries up in January/ February.

It goes into an uncomfortably long vegetative stage for most of the spring when it won't develop as it should. However, it will come out of this stage eventually and overall performance is generally akin to a good spring wheat crop, with a similar harvest date.

Any decent programme will have to include a good proportion of break crops, leading to a good first wheat slot next season.

Spring beans has answered most of not all of its critics at this stage.

Given its consistent performance, different herbicide mixes, different work schedules, and a coupled payment, it has to be included in most if not all farm rotations.

Spring oats is another good option, if a market can be secured before sowing.

Spring oilseed rape is another contender to spread the workload. Perhaps renting out land for potatoes or vegetables could boost fertility and reduce workload.

This year has reinforced the idea that the most important tools in the toolbox are resilience and ability to adapt to conditions. Growers already have these attributes in abundance and it's nice to be given the opportunity to demonstrate them once in a while.

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in north Co Dublin and is a member of the ITCA and ACA

