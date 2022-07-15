It’s hard to find a reason not to grow winter oilseed rape

There are many compelling reasons to grow winter oilseed rape, from the soil health benefits, to increasing our ability to control difficult grass weeds to the extra yield in succeeding crops.

However, the area planted in WOSR has remained relatively low since interest was renewed in this crop in the mid-2000s. As one veteran of the sector put it recently, “tillage farmers know they should grow WOSR but somehow find reasons not to”.

Now, the current prices on offer for oilseed rape make WOSR potentially one of the most profitable crops to grow in its own right, and that is before increased yields in succeeding crops are factored in.

Recent research in Teagasc Oak Park has shown yield increases of up to 19pc in winter wheat crops following WOSR, compared to continuous winter wheat.

WOSR brings environmental benefits in the form of its contribution to the reduction of nitrate leaching from tillage soils.

Although WOSR has a large requirement for N, this can be reduced by achieving good ground cover as measured by green area index in the spring.

WOSR is very efficient at utilising soil N and organic manure applied in the autumn, and many growers were able to reduce their N by over 100kg/ha this year, saving over €250/ha.

Sowing date is crucial in canopy development; sowing in August gives the best chance of achieving savings on N. WOSR can be sown up to mid-September but the risk of poor canopy development is higher.

To achieve an August sowing date many farmers are now using min till and strip till systems as alternatives to time-consuming plough-based establishment methods during a busy harvest period; Teagasc research has shown that all methods can be successful.

Consistency of yield and potential harvest losses are often cited by growers who are reluctant to grow WOSR, but the facts don’t bear this out.

The Teagasc harvest report shows that the average yield of WOSR has remained consistent over the last five years, averaging 4.4t/ha with some growers regularly achieving 5t/ha.

Improvements in varieties have played a large part in the reliability of WOSR.

Farmers who grew rape in the 1990s will remember the worry associated with bad weather near harvest and the risk of half the crop ending up on the ground as pods shattered and seeds were shed.

Many modern varieties possess pod-shatter resistance, better phoma, light leaf spot resistance and turnip virus yellows resistance. Select a variety from the Department-recommended list — these have been trialled for at least three years and are proven to be reliable in Irish conditions.

Also, planting a break crop on at least 20pc of arable area is one of the ECO scheme measures (subject to European Commission’s approval).

The threat from pests cannot be ignored. Pigeon grazing can be significant, especially in a cold spring, and slug damage, both in rape and in the succeeding crop can result in significant yield loss if not controlled.

Cabbage stem flea beetle is a common pest in the autumn and has led to a reduction in the area grown in the UK due to insecticide resistance. While it hasn’t been a major issue in Ireland it is something we need to watch if our area increases.

Growing WOSR won’t suit every tillage farmer but it is increasingly difficult to find reasons not to.

Ciaran Collins is a Teagasc crops specialist based in Midleton, Co Cork