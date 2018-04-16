'It's getting to the point where tillage farmers are going to have to take some hard decisions'
It's getting to the point where some hard decisions are going to have to be made. Plans that were hatched last autumn, were revised last winter, were revised in early spring and will have to be revised again.
It's called tillage farming which is about capturing sunlight and turning light energy into usable energy. When you're located on a rock stuck in the middle of the North Atlantic, capturing sunlight is always going to be a fraught way of making a living.
The most pressing decisions are about land destined for beans, spring wheat or spring oats.
We are way past optimum sowing date for these crops. We have to get back to basics before we decide to sow or not to sow.
Sowing date per se will not determine final yield outcome. The most important factor in determining yield outcome is the weather during the grain fill, which is way off into the future.
At this point, we have no idea of when grain fill period of each crop will occur or what the weather will be like during this time.
Long, cool, bright days are on the wish-list for grain fill. The most likely suitable weather for good grain fill is in late June/early July.
The target is to have crops at the suitable stage of development to make best use of these long days at this time of year. However, that's over the average.