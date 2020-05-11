Farming

It's a new era for winter wheat fungicide options as we say goodbye to an old reliable

Use by date: Farmers are advised that there are a large number of products that need to be used up this year Expand

Ciaran Collins

Fungicide options for winter wheat are like a revolving door: as we gain some exciting new products, we are losing many more. But while the products may come and go, accurate spray timings are still key to disease control in wheat.

Disagreeable weather last autumn resulted in a prolonged sowing period from early October to February, so there are large variations in leaf emergence in winter wheat crops across the country.

Thorough examination of the crop is essential to correctly timing the upcoming flag leaf application.